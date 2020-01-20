How Petronas’ Chinese New Year Ad, Nobody’s Child, passed the test of time

At the beginning of the Year of the Rat, advertising creatives across Asia are offering their favorite Chinese New Year campaigns. We celebrate the best work of the festive season and hear what are the best in class.

Insightful, powerful human truths provide compelling storytelling. Many families no longer eat dinner with their loved ones, and those who are physically there but are mentally in their own world and scroll through their cell phones. It is not surprising that brothers and sisters end up like strangers and cousins ​​do not recognize each other’s names.

Some consider family celebrations for the Chinese New Year (CNY) a waste of time and prefer to travel overseas for a vacation. I found that my loved ones called that afternoon when they wanted to eat CNY to cancel.

That is the reason why I love this Petronas commercial “Nobody’s Child” from 2008. It contains the message to appreciate your family during the CNY. In previous years, Petronas’ investment in its festive campaigns touched the hearts of many Malaysians.

“Nobody’s Child” is about Tan Tiam Hock, a seven-year-old nerd who can’t draw a family reunion dinner. He remains a smiley even though his teacher insults him. We quickly realize why he is not drawing anything. At the end of school, the boy is finally picked up by an Indian woman who accompanies him back to an orphanage. “Please be home when you’re invited to reunification for dinner. Gong Xi Fa Cai ‘reads the end line.

What makes this film so powerful is a reminder of how important family is. Spending time with loved ones is usually a given, and if we’re not careful, our family unit will slowly deteriorate. In today’s social media obsessed world, there is a real danger that this will happen. A good CNY ad is not only entertaining. It should promote good social values ​​and enrich our lives. This content highly respects local culture and is concerned about our Asian values ​​and the society in which we live.

It was directed by the late Yasmin Ahmad, with whom I was allowed to work in Leo Burnett in my early years. It creates touching human stories that highlight the tension in society with unpretentious characters that we can all identify with, and Tan Tiam Hock is no exception. Her work has always included a mixture of humor, heart and love that crosses different cultural boundaries.

This film may be 12 years old, but the importance of family reunification resonates with me to this day. So if you invite this CNY to your extended family to see you again, you can count yourself lucky that you belong to an extended family that you value very much.

Tay Guan Hin, founder and global chief creative officer of TGH Collective

