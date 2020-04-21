How pharmacy delivery startups have used the coronavirus pandemic

Like many people, Nicholas Potts feels like the coronavirus distorted time.

For Potts, the founder and CEO of ScriptDrop, a technology company that enables pharmacies to bring prescriptions to their customers’ homes, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted order volumes by a factor of seven, leading to multiple years The business plan has been executed. Just 6 weeks.

Potts founded ScriptDrop in 2016 on its lesser-popular technology hub in Columbus, Ohio. The company sold the software to a network of pharmacies and established integration with the prescription management software that pharmacies use to run most of their business. The company partnered with a professional courier service and all its drivers had to comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act [HIPAA] for same-day delivery. ScriptDrop has charged the pharmacy a fee for each delivery. Pharmacies have chosen to give this to consumers or to absorb it.

According to Potts, ScriptDrop was growing rapidly, but it was strictly a business-to-business company. There were no consumer apps or interfaces, but it was on the company’s long-term roadmap, says Potts. “We created a pilot app and tested it about 6 months ago,” he says. “But we had no plans to roll it out yet.” With the fast-growing B2B model, there was little reason to complicate life with consumer services.

Then, a coronavirus pandemic struck. Suddenly, the journey to the pharmacy, an essential journey for people with chronic health conditions, became potentially dangerous. And, it was hoped that social distance measures would be implemented and more and more pharmacies would provide home delivery. In addition, busy pharmacists wanted to allow patients to easily initiate delivery requests, rather than relying on pharmacies to inform customers about services.

So ScriptDrop accelerated its business plan and quickly introduced a consumer ordering system. “For many teams, we’ve had long nights,” Potts says.

After all, the company says it has opposed the already-built pilot app at the center of new consumer products. Instead, the patient simply texts the word “DELIVER” to the number over the phone [useful for seniors not familiar with installing the app] and sends a series of messages to send the order to whatever pharmacy the patient wants. Can be confirmed. use.

Patients provide prescriptions and insurance information, and pay for out-of-pocket and shipping costs as needed. At most US addresses, ScriptDrop can offer same day delivery if the order was placed before 11:00 AM.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has developed a national rate plan. Same day service is $ 8 as long as the pharmacy is within 5 miles of the delivery address. “95% of the country lives within 5 miles of a pharmacy,” says Potts. As before, fees are charged to the pharmacy. The pharmacy can give it to the customer or absorb it.

The company contracted with UPS and FedEx to handle time-sensitive national prescription delivery and expanded its network of HIPAA-compliant local courier companies. It even began helping shipping companies screen out potential applicants for employment as drivers. “15,000 drivers are now available and thousands have been applied from our website,” Potts says.

ScriptDrop offers pharmacies special packages for prescriptions. The outer label contains only the patient’s name and address, protecting your privacy. Potts can also include over-the-counter medications and other items in their orders if the package allows.

Prior to the occurrence, ScriptDrop required the courier to display and sign the patient’s ID, such as a driver’s license. Now, the courier can simply put the prescription at the front door or at the front door. However, make sure someone is there to pick up your luggage. Usually, we will coordinate with the recipient over the phone.

Amid explosive unemployment, Potts has spent much of his employment in the last few weeks. The coronavirus pandemic started with 90 employees and doubled in five weeks, Potts said. The order volume has already surged by at least 600%, and we expect another 200% to 300% next month. The company expected annual sales of $ 30 million this year, but Potts believes it will be higher now.

To date, ScriptDrop has raised $ 26 million in venture funding from backers, including Angel Investors, Ohio Innovation Fund, and Chicago-based venture capital firm M25.

One of the benefits of a pandemic is that he could convince tech investors, especially Silicon Valley investors, to face only the founding team by urging them to invest only in backyard companies. thinking about. To look farther for a promising startup.

“The fact that everyone has to work remotely will make investors more comfortable with people outside the traditional tech hub,” he says.

