How pollution in the London Underground has gotten worse compared to the city’s busiest streets

When you think of public transportation, the usual thing that comes to mind is a healthy environment.

The city of tomorrow, after all, is going to be free of petrol-hungry cars and everyone is going around green, climate-friendly trains and buses.

But the problem for Londoners is that public transport is not synonymous with pollution.

In fact, it can mean exactly the opposite.

Recent research from King’s College London has revealed that pollution on the London Underground network is about 15 times that of the ground.

Especially with regard to the concentrations of fine particles – called PM2.5 – which are linked to many health problems.

Thus, those who travel by car, contributing to street pollution, breathe pollutants much less harmful than people using the Tube.

The London Underground Pollution Problem

PM2.5 levels on parts of the London Underground have been shown to be worse than the Underground systems in New York, Los Angles, Beijing, Guangzhou, Sydney, Seoul or Barcelona.

The Victoria and Northern lines were the worst in London and it got so bad at Oxford Circus, Waterloo and London Bridge that the researchers urged the authorities to intervene.

The map shows the most affected lines

Thus, not only is our precious Tube much worse for pollution than the streets, but also much worse than most of the major underground public transport systems in the world.

How pollution got so bad

Multiple factors aggravate the problem of tube pollution.

Age

The London Underground is the oldest underground rail network in the world.

It is 175 years old, which means there has been a long time for dust and pollutants to accumulate.

Everything from the soot of the steam trains that passed through the tunnels to the dirt found at the feet of Londoners now covers the walls of the tunnel.

Every time a train passes, this dirt is disturbed and breathed in by unsuspecting Londoners.

Depth

The deeper the lines, the more difficult they are to ventilate.

And the boy makes deep lines.

Hampstead station is 58.5 m below the surface and also one of the worst for pollution levels.

Tunnel length

The length of the tunnel considerably affects the severity of the pollution.

It is no coincidence that the line with the longest tunnel, the Northern Line (it is constantly underground between East Finchley and Morden, 27.8 km away) is also one of the most polluted.

Limited ventilation

Not only are some stations / lines particularly difficult to ventilate, but when many lines were built, ventilation was simply not really taken into account.

The people who built the London Underground were unaware of the possible damage from this invisible and odorless pollution.

How things have changed.

What do we do about it?

Fortunately, Transport for London has recognized the problem and is taking action to address it.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment manager, said, “We are doing everything we can to make sure the air on the tube is as clean as possible.

Pollution hovers over the capital

“We spend around £ 60 million each year cleaning our trains, stations and tunnels, testing new innovative approaches to reduce dust levels and will continue to do everything we can to keep the air as clean as possible for our staff and our customers. “

Here are examples of actions they take:

Experiment with new solutions to the problem of pollution, including washing tunnels

Thorough cleaning of the dustiest stations and surrounding tunnels

Vacuum sections of certain lines

Test of new air purification / filtration systems

Comprehensive health effects assessment of “tube dust” which is unique to above ground pollution due to high levels of iron oxide

