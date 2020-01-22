How PORCELANOSA can reduce the carbon footprint of your kitchen or bathroom

Reducing your home’s carbon footprint can be as simple as switching to a utility, light bulb, or even purchasing energy-efficient appliances.

But if you want to have a fundamental effect on your environmental impact, look no further than your kitchen or bathroom.

It is estimated that in the UK, a one-person household consumes 150 liters of water per day while a five-person household can use up to 550 liters.

We spoke with the luxury kitchen and bathroom supplier PORCELANOSA – based in Purley Way, Croydon – as part of our # Do1Thing project.

As part of this campaign, MyLondon provides readers with local stories, expert advice and practical advice they need to be better informed and equipped to be more environmentally friendly.

Here, the company explains the seven ways to reduce the carbon footprint of your kitchen or bathroom.

1: Close a running tap

Turning off a running tap while cleaning your teeth can make a huge difference

When using a sink, you can often let the faucets sink by force of habit. Whether you wash your hands, brush your teeth, or shave, the faucet may not be turned off until you finish.

Imagine turning off the tap before you finish each of these daily tasks? With this lifestyle change, up to 18 liters of water can be saved with each operation. The simplest step could have the greatest impact on your water consumption.

2: Spend less time in the shower

Noken WaterForest showerhead can reduce water flow by six liters per minute

Taking a moment in the shower in the morning can be one of life’s little pleasures. A few moments of peace snatched while you wake up gradually can be the perfect start to the day.

But did you know that according to the World Health Organization, we spend an average of 10 minutes in the shower – using up to 200 liters of water. Sounds long enough – doesn’t it?

What if you cut your shower time in half – or even better combine it with a Noken WaterForest shower head from PORCELANOSA? This practical product can reduce the water flow by six liters per minute.

So that means you can use as little as 30 liters of water in a five-minute shower. This represents an incredible 88% reduction in water consumption.

3: Repair this leaking faucet

A leak from a tap can explain the wastage of 4.32 liters of water per day

A running tap can be easy to ignore. It’s one of those jobs that you can safely defer on a rainy day – right?

But what if it’s more than your kitchen or bathroom faucet running? Shower heads or tanks can be just as annoying.

Anyone leaking can be a waste of 4.32 liters per day or a whopping 1,577 liters over an entire year. Taking five minutes to fix it will be more than worth it in the end.

4: Use dual flush toilets

PORCELANOSA’s Noken range helps you reduce your water consumption

It goes without saying that some of the biggest water savings can be made with more efficient toilets. In the toilet, water is frequent, but you don’t always need to use the same amount of water each time.

The toilet flush usually uses 12 liters of water. If you choose a dual flush toilet from the Noken WaterForest range from PORCELANOSA, this quantity can be reduced by up to 56%.

Depending on the model you install, you can choose between a smaller three liter flush or a full 4.5 liter flush. Imagine the difference it could make with your water bills.

5: Install ecological taps

Noken has taps with sensors, timers and electronics, which means that water consumption can be reduced

So we already mentioned the leaky and leaky taps, but if you want to go further, why not consider installing an ecological tap? Again, they are part of the Noken WaterForest range from PORCELANOSA and come with a number of built-in features that can reduce your carbon footprint.

These include:

A cold ignition system: Here, only cold water comes out when the tap is in its initial position. You must move it to the left if you want to increase the temperature. This eliminates the risk of burns and unnecessary use of hot water

Here, only cold water comes out when the tap is in its initial position. You must move it to the left if you want to increase the temperature. This eliminates the risk of burns and unnecessary use of hot water Ecological aerators: Here, the flow limiters incorporate air into the running water without affecting the comfort of the user. Limiters can ultimately reduce water consumption to a maximum of five liters per minute. If you think that conventional taps release around 12 liters per minute, this means that water consumption is reduced by around 60%.

Here, the flow limiters incorporate air into the running water without affecting the comfort of the user. Limiters can ultimately reduce water consumption to a maximum of five liters per minute. If you think that conventional taps release around 12 liters per minute, this means that water consumption is reduced by around 60%. Electronic valves: Noken has taps with sensors, timers and electronics, which means that water consumption can be limited. In the case of Mood and Pure Line electronic taps, these allow the temperature to be increased digitally, by selecting the flow rate and the water outlet. This results in constant savings in water and energy.

6: Use recycled tiles …

PAR-KER ™ Forest series features wood-like ceramic

PORCELANOSA has built a reputation worldwide for the creation of custom tiles from its base in Spain. Its stores stock hundreds of tiles – with even more online – including the PAR-KER ™ Forest series.

It is a ceramic that looks like wood and is resistant to water, fire and non-slip if desired. More importantly, it is also made from 95% recycled materials.

And these materials don’t come from anywhere. They are all collected from solid ceramic waste generated during the production process of other PORCELANOSA products.

It’s no wonder that PORCELANOSA has recorded a 20% drop in its carbon footprint in recent years.

7: .. or better yet air purifying tiles

Not only is the K.Life range 100% recyclable, it also helps purify the ambient air

While this may seem a bit far-fetched to some, PORCELANOSA has made air purifying tiles a reality with its revolutionary K.Life surface material.

K.Life is naturally antibacterial, completely stain resistant and actively improves air quality. When the surface materials are in contact with any type of light, they begin a photocatalysis process which initiates self-cleaning and air purification.

As a PORCELANOSA spokesperson says: “Air pollution is a real concern for many people, especially those living in urban areas. So it wouldn’t be great if we could fight it in comfort of our own homes. “

What is PORCELANOSA doing?

The Spanish Ministry of the Environment has certified PORCELANOSA as having achieved a 20% reduction in its carbon footprint in recent years

Not surprisingly, PORCELANOSA is firmly committed to combating the effects of climate change. In order to reduce its CO2 emissions from its Spanish factory, technological improvements have been introduced to try to ensure maximum energy efficiency.

About a third of all the energy consumed is generated internally by its own factory. In addition, the hot air generated by the plant is used to dry the slip and to obtain spray-dried powder for use in the pressing process of the tiles.

Some of the other energy saving initiatives taken by PORCELANOSA include:

Installation of high efficiency burners and heat recovery systems in its ovens

Widespread use of electric vehicles on its premises

Wastewater and sludge are reused in the production process

Translucent panels on its factory roofs avoid the use of artificial lighting during the day

Its packaging is made up of more than 70% recycled materials

PORCELANOSA showroom in Croydon is located at Purley Way, Waddon

How can I find out more?

The PORCELANOSA Croydon showroom is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m .; Saturday 9 am-5pm and Sunday 11 am-4pm.

Visit: Marshall House, 468-472 Purley Way, Waddon, Croydon CR0 4RG

Call: 0208 667 0994

E-mail: croydon@porcelanosa.co.uk

Online: Click here .

