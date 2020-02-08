How Princess Leia was brought back in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

SAN FRANCISCO – The latest film in the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, is epic in its battle scenes, fast-track chases and lightsaber duels. But one of the biggest challenges for the visual effects team was something seemingly smaller, although extremely important for the film. It revolved around a face.

Roger Guyett was one of the four men responsible for bringing director J.J. Abrams’ vision to life. The team is ready for an Academy Award in the category of best visual effects. With the death of Carrie Fisher, the team was tasked with bringing her character Leia back to the screen.

“J.J. and I had a number of discussions about the right approach for this, and we finally decided to adopt an approach where we actually used his face for each sequence you see in the film,” said Guyett. “It’s really Carrie Fisher and we thought it would honor her legacy.”

The team didn’t want it to be like cutting it from an old movie and putting it in the new one. They therefore used different shots of scenes that they had never used before.

“We built a digital version of her around her face. So when you see her in the movie, it’s usually her face and then a digital version of her,” said Guyett. “Why would we do that? Because we want to change her hair, we want to change her costume. So she looks very unique for this film. But it’s a very complicated thing to do, because obviously the other actors have to understand what’s going on where she is in the scene. So there was a lot of planning. “

Patrick Tubach is also a member of the Oscar-nominated team. He said that Abrams told the visual effects team early on that his view of the film included Princess Leia and that there was no version of the film he had ever entertained that did not. . The trick was figuring out how to integrate the old images into the new images.

“So you start by analyzing these older images and figuring out from what angle they were taken and how it exactly moved so that you can recreate this scene in the new film in our new surroundings. And it started long before the shooting “, Tubach explained. “So we started to analyze these scenes, providing this data to everyone working on set, and then trying to recreate these shots so that we could use Carrie’s images.”

Tubach hopes that when people see the film in many years, they will feel it is natural that Princess Leia is in this film and that it honors the heritage of Fisher.

