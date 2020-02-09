How racist Star Wars trolls drove Kelly Marie Tran from Instagram

Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram account in the face of a contemptible backlash. She must have known how passionate Star Wars fans could be when she signed the biggest movie franchise of them all. A loyal army of critics bombards social media with what they love and hate about everything that makes Star Wars. What Tran probably didn’t expect was the racist abuse she would suffer from some of the worst trolls on social media.

Kelly Marie Tran becomes the first colored woman to play an outstanding role in Star Wars

Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees who fled their homes after the war and settled in San Diego. She had her big break in acting in 2015 when she was cast in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second installment of the third trilogy. Tran is the first Asian-American actor to star in the franchise as Rose Tico. What should have been a triumphant moment for any actor, let alone a colored woman, became a reality thanks to racist idiots on social media who lit their virtual torches and grabbed their virtual pitchforks and attacked the character, actress and role Nightmare.

The ugly side of social media hit Kelly Marie Tran Hard.

So-called “fans” of the franchise are battling each other on various platforms from Twitter and Instagram to the Star Wars “Wookieepedia”. Some comments were so hideous Gossip Cop are not printed, although some can be found on Huffpost. Tran was attacked for her race, gender, and a radical right-wing troll that even put her to shame compared to the star of Battlestar Galactica and Asian actress Grace Park. It was really disgusting.

Kelly Marie Trans’s first answer was to be above everything

In a comment on Instagram that has now been deleted, Tran wrote: “I am pleased to know that we have done something that sets off a dialogue. My heart is so full and my goals are so clear. Let us tell more stories. Let us having more conversations, getting to know other lives and worlds, and most of all – let’s open our hearts and accept our differences. “Finally, she found that social media only amplifies deep-seated problems that she felt. It was something that she believed that all colored people – especially women – felt it, so she broke away from social media and thought it would only make things worse.

Your second answer was powerful and challenging

In a poignant essay in the New York Times, Tran expressed the discouraging reactions and why she believed that her only option was to break away. The play begins: “It wasn’t her words, I started to believe them.” She explains that society, as a child of immigrants and as a colored person, always made her believe that she was “on the edge” and “valid” only as a minor character ”in her career. It was something she had felt all her life, feelings that she had put aside forever just to make her appear publicly and viciously.

“I want to live in a world where children in color don’t spend all of their youth in being white. I want to live in a world where women aren’t checked for their looks, actions, or general existence,” wrote She and she stressed that she would continue to fight for such a world. In her words “she is just beginning.”