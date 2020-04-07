How Ralph Lauren jumped into the coronavirus battle to make medical masks and gowns

The lead time for making new Ralph Lauren clothing and accessories is usually measured in months, but this week two new looks from a fashion company were produced at breakthrough speeds: the Coronavirus pandemic Protective mask and isolation gown for healthcare professionals at the forefront.

The New York fashion house, which has closed stores in North America and Europe indefinitely, announced on March 27 that it will work with suppliers to make 250,000 masks and 25,000 gowns. In doing so, Ralph Lauren has joined military personnel from the Brooks Brothers and Canada Goose to Jockey and Fanatics in a wartime-like massive effort to alleviate the serious shortage of these critical items. .

Of course, making medical-grade protective clothing is not the same as making a v-neck sweater or cashmere shawl cardigan. Therefore, Ralph Lauren, whose executives were mobilized to act in response to the U.S. Declaration of Emergency on March 13, first made the specifications required by the Food and Drug Administration and the Disease Control Center before jumping into the production of personal protective equipment. I needed to understand. .

“We have a supply chain, but it’s built primarily for apparel and accessories. We didn’t know what was needed to make PPE,” said Ralph Lauren’s Chief Supply Chain and Halide Alagöz, Chief of Sustainability, told Fortune.

Issues that need to be understood include how much the surgical gown needs to be resistant and what materials are needed in relation to the risk of contamination. As for the mask, the considerations were similar: the specific requirements of the N95 mask [this is a name derived from the percentage of particles above 0.3 microns in the air, including the new coronavirus] for treating health professionals What is …? COVID-19 patients when compared to loose surgical mask patients used under other circumstances.

Ralph Lauren was guided by the American Fashion Designers Council and the American Apparel and Footwear Association throughout the process. Once we knew where the government specifications were, we sent haptics to our manufacturing partners to see who had what functions, including the machines that could manufacture the masks.

A New York company called Ferrara Manufacturing, one of Ralph Lauren’s oldest suppliers, has grown rapidly. Ferrara said he was ready to carry out thorough cleaning of facilities required by the FDA, pay workers, set up workshops and condition the machines. [A portion of Ralph Lauren’s $ 10 million grant for COVID-19 relief was spent on this effort.]

Ferrara Manufacturing in New York manufactures face masks for healthcare professionals on behalf of client Ralph Lauren.

And since 1990, Ferrara, which has been making Ralph Lauren’s luxury women’s clothing and Olympic clothes for U.S. athletes, was reorganized within a few days as a hospital gown factory, and on Thursday last week, I started making it. Fabric face mask developed this weekend. [Ferrara also sells the mask to the public for $ 25.] The mask can be cleaned and reused up to tens of times.

Ralph Lauren also works with several other domestic partners, including Haynes, who donated some of the materials used. Still, given that PPE production has been moving abroad for many years, and the decline in US clothing manufacturing capacity, it has become clear that Aragos needs to invest a wider net. After all, the company needed to reach volume goals and act quickly, given the immediate need for items.

Ralph Lauren U.S. masks are for general protection and are not intended for staff treating patients or operating room physicians. However, Ralph Lauren used an Asian partner to bring in a heavier KN95 mask instead of the N95 that the CDC deemed acceptable. [FDA last week issued an emergency license to import KN95 masks to make up for the US shortfall.]

“I realized I needed to deliver the necessary units more quickly,” Alagöz says.

Ralph Lauren has employees in many states, so when these items are ready to ship a few days later, they are sent to New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina and distributed to hospitals through those state governments Will be

Ralph Lauren has not yet committed to increasing mask and gown production. Like other fashion companies, they are struggling to address the implications of closing stores indefinitely. The company, which generated $ 6.3 billion in sales last year, announced Monday that it would completely kill its employees in late April. Executives, including CEO Patrice Louvet, are making significant temporary salary cuts.

Still, the company wants to contribute as much as possible. “We felt it was urgent to be part of a solution to provide some kind of assistance and relief,” says Alagöz.

