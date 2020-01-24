How removal is argued by two parties

As those responsible for the removal of the House focus on the facts, President Trump’s defense team calls the process unfair.

When President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial opened this week, Democratic House executives who pursued the case piled up their tables with filing cabinets and computers. Only a few files and notebooks rested on the defense table.

The contrasting quantity of documents that the two legal teams brought to the Senate to support their arguments foreshadowed a wider difference in their approaches to the trial.

In its early days, House directors focused on the facts. They are trying to build a clear and consistent story around their theme that the President has abused his power – delving into the details, putting slides to summarize the main points, and playing a well-organized selection of video clips from the Trump and House statements witnesses.

Avoiding props, the defense team focused instead on the process. They used their time to reinforce the House’s republican theme that impeachment is a sham and unfair to Trump – urging the Senate to quickly resolve the matter without assigning any further documents or testimony.

Their strategy appears based on a familiar narrative of Trump’s Twitter feed and Fox News programming – that the impeachment is unfair – and amplifies it to a group that already believes it: the main supporters of Trump, a Republican Party bloc which can threaten the political future of any Republican senator, either by supporting a main adversary, or by not standing in a general election.

“They have senators in mind, but also the general public,” said David Alan Sklansky, professor of criminal law at Stanford University and former prosecutor. “The presidential side wants to keep the heat on the Republican senators to make sure they stay inside the tent.”

Meanwhile, the directors of the house, led by representative Adam Schiff of California, a former federal prosecutor, move forward, trying to argue that Trump has seriously abused his powers, a message to voters who will decide his fate in November. as well as senators who are unlikely to withdraw it now.

Wednesday was entirely a one-sided spectacle as the directors of the House opened three days of debate with the floor entirely to themselves.

Schiff led the House team’s affair with a polite and confident performance, speaking extemporaneously at times when he methodically described the Democratic affair in the style of the former prosecutor that he is. He gave up some of the grandest terms that have sometimes flavored democratic speeches against Trump and attempted to link the testimony and documents into a narrative for senators to follow.

The other managers followed, each given a specific mission to discuss certain parts of the case against Trump, but none with the ease and fluidity of Schiff, who is President Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson on the impeachment since the beginning.

He dominated the day as the main presenter, spending around three hours and forty-five minutes at the desk, compared to less than two hours and 40 minutes for all the other managers combined.

But Schiff also became a lightning rod among Republicans who boiled over what they saw as his own justice and repeatedly accused him of misrepresenting the evidence. He has become such a favorite villain of the Republicans that they use him to join their camp.

Representative Adam B. Schiff and the Directors of the House strive to advance their argument that Trump has seriously abused his powers and deserves to be removed. Photo / Doug Mills /, The New York Times

In some respects, Schiff and the other directors of the House face the classic challenge of prosecutors, said lawyers. It is always the government’s challenge in a lawsuit to try to establish clarity, while defense teams need only to muddy the waters and raise reasonable doubts to win an acquittal. They are also faced with a jury which must decide for themselves what the law means and whether or not to hear witnesses, and which is hardly composed of neutral people.

Details of the wider Ukraine case – the month-long pressure campaign that Trump and his proxies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, led the President of Ukraine to announce two investigations that could benefit Trump politically – are complicated things to explain. Schiff and his colleagues spent hours dissecting the details to build their case.

Trump’s White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, a longtime civil litigator, was as aggressive as his client, the President, both in letters of anger he signed during the Chamber phase declaring that the executive would not participate, and now in person in the Senate ground. He was joined by Jay Sekulow, Trump’s private lawyer, who heads the White House legal team.

While the team’s role was to watch the directors of the house work their case on Wednesday, Cipollone made it clear on opening day that his central message would be disregard for the efforts of the directors of the house.

“A partisan indictment is like stealing an election,” said Cipollone, adding, “It is outrageous. It is outrageous. And the American people will not support it, I will tell you right away . “

He remained silent all day Wednesday but demonstrated on Tuesday that he planned to take an aggressive approach not only to defend the president, but also to attack his accusers.

Without much history in this kind of public political confrontation, Cipollone seemed a little nervous at first, but quickly warmed up and adopted the implacable attack mode of his boss, his voice sometimes dripping with disdain on the Democrats that ‘he considered partisan hacks and to the point demanding that they apologize.

James G. McGovern, a defense attorney at Hogan Lovells and a former federal prosecutor, argued that everyone knew what Trump had done, but that the Republicans just didn’t believe it was worth removing. He said the Trump team’s tactics reminded him of an analogy in the criminal trial world: the occasional refusal of a jury to refuse to convict an accused even if the charges were true.

“It’s almost a jury-back defense,” said McGovern. “They want people to make the decision based on fairness or the fundamental process. They want Republicans and people who are inclined to vote to be comfortable with the decision based on a concept of injustice.”

In this context, it was striking to note that in detailing the argument that the process was fatally unfair, Cipollone falsely claimed on Tuesday that Republican lawmakers were not allowed to enter the secure room where the House Intelligence Committee testified last year.

In reality, dozens of Republican legislators from three committees and their staff lawyers participated in these depositions.

Samuel Buell, Duke University law professor and former federal prosecutor, said that Trump’s defense had some similarities to the tactic known as bringing government to justice – trying to get a jury Doubt the attorney’s record suggesting that the client was the victim of a hasty judgment by incompetent or corrupt law enforcement officials.

“It is like putting the government on trial in a form but not for a purpose, because I do not think there are senators sitting on the fence,” I could vote for the impeachment, but not if I lose confidence in the process used by Adam Schiff. “home side,” said Buell. “This argument targets the political arena.”

Cipollone and his colleagues will have the opportunity to ensure that their case is not interrupted from Saturday, although the White House team may not be able to use it all the 24 hours allocated to it, which means it could end by Monday.

Cipollone’s task at this point will be to deconstruct the House affair that sank in over three days, arguing not only that the process has been unfair to the president, but also that the Democrats are trying to achieve through of a removal process deceived what they cannot in the ballot box.



Written By: Charlie Savage

Photographs by: Erin Schaff and Doug Mills

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

