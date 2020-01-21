How restaurants deal with delivery aggregators

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

One of the most important questions that will arise in the larger world of restaurants – whether fast food restaurants or others – is who the customers ultimately belong to and whether these companies can get them back when they are delivered to third parties. Services and aggregators.

How this will impact has been a big part of the recent PYMNTS discussion with Karen Webster and Dan Rodgers, president and founder of QikServe, a company that offers self-service offerings for the hotel industry.

This company has recently taken on the task of playing an increasingly digital and mobile role in the world of restaurants. It bought Preoday, a company that focuses on online ordering technologies and is becoming increasingly important to any business, from global fast food chains to local businesses, fish-and-chip counters.

Just look at a few mobile data points to get a better idea of ​​this point. According to the PYMNTS study, mobile ordering is more popular than ever: 60 percent of consumers in the United States order delivery or pickup service every week. The order volume via mobile apps also increased by 130 percent between 2016 and 2018. Mobile orders now account for around 60 percent of all orders for digital food. Such services are particularly popular with growing-up millennials who are on their way to their highest years of earnings. In addition, around 40 percent of grocery orders are placed locally at this time, which is largely a by-product of the mobile order-ahead trend.

“It’s a really exciting time for technology, and I think it’s still very valuable,” said Rodgers Webster as he looked out over the larger landscape.

Deeper trends

With all the growth, however, other storylines are emerging – trends that are already proving challenging for restaurants, but which could also lead to new opportunities.

As Rodgers said, many restaurants were “caught” a little as new technologies, including self-service kiosks and online ordering technologies, exploded into the mainstream. “It opened the door for the aggregators to enter,” he said. “And when they come in, the customer belongs to them at that point.” The risk is even greater. As Rodgers emphasized, the competitors of a certain restaurant are also on these platforms. In some cases – taking the recent changes to DoorDash as an example – the larger restaurants are paying to advertise their brands on these delivery platforms, and this can help further suppress the smaller restaurants.

Such moves are likely to continue even if consolidations take place, and some observers – including Rodgers – are skeptical about whether these third-party delivery services will continue to generate solid sales in the coming years. “The US in particular is a huge land grab,” he said during the PYMNTS discussion. “It speaks for the low entry barrier when it comes to this type of service.” But nothing really lasts. “The revenue models are not tenable,” said Rodgers.

In fact, he and Webster talked about how the rise of travel aggregators in the hotel sector – and the associated innovations and disruptions – can serve as a rough guideline for developments in the delivery area of ​​the restaurant. “Fees will continue to be suppressed as the market consolidates,” said Rodgers. But this comparison only goes so far.

“What restaurants don’t have is logistics,” Webster said. “Hotels have rooms. It is different with travel aggregators. “

Next Steps

Regardless of the similarities and differences, the restaurants that want to be successful in this new decade – this generally applies to fast food restaurants (QSRs) when it comes to online delivery services and aggregators – have to focus more and more on the property of the customers. Sure, delivery platforms can perform some interesting and pragmatic tasks – for example, the restaurant business outside of peak hours. “But as soon as these services capture customers, these customers drop out of the restaurant’s ecosystem. And it is really difficult to win back this customer. “

That means more weight for the task of providing restaurants with their own tools for delivering digital experiences and services, and more opportunities for them to attract and retain their own customers. “It’s a big challenge,” said Rodgers. “The horse ran away a bit there. (Restaurants) have never seen what’s coming. “

But so many worthwhile trips start with small, well-considered steps – and this can be the case when it comes to restaurants in the age of digital online ordering and mobile pre-ordering.

“You can start by focusing on your own digital ecosystems,” said Rodgers. “They’ll have to do something to get their customers back,” he said, “whether through loyalty or reward or something.”

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

Aggregators, Delivery, Digital Payments, Doordash, Special Messages, Grubhub, Mobile Order Ahead, Mobile Payments, Messages, QikServe, Restaurant, Uber Eats