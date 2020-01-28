How Retail Sales Are Formed in January, According to NRF Statistics

According to the National Retail Club (NRF), the holiday season was a great success: NRF data analysis found that 20% of holiday sales increased by 4.1% compared to the same period last year, reaching 730.2 billion

These sets were in line with the higher end of NRF expectations. the Federation had projected an increase in retail sales of 3.8-4.2%.

But does this happy news from the 2019 holiday season translate into continued growth for retailers in the early 2020s? A close look at key trends and indicators can give a more detailed picture of what the retail industry can expect this year.

Powerful finish by 2019

The fact that the holiday retail season in 2019 was so strong is a positive sign for the overall economy, especially compared to the previous year.

According to NRF data, the 2018 holiday retail season saw a weaker growth of only 2.1%, and in December 2018 sales declined 0.2% year-over-year. The 2019 festivities almost doubled that pace, and December 2019 sales were up 6.7% year-on-year.

Positive impetus for 2020

Now that the retailers have closed the books for the festive season, what will happen next? According to the NRF Monthly Financial Review for January 2020, the financial figures are somewhat stronger than they were a year ago. Consumer spending is strong, households are seeing a stable job market, higher disposable incomes, strong household balances and greater consumer confidence.

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 0.75% in its last three meetings. If there is no significant increase in inflation, the Fed is likely to keep borrowing costs low in a way that encourages further consumption.

Save openings that still exceed the closures

While recent news coverage has focused on store closings by Macy’s, JCPenney, Papyrus and many more, many retailers are expected to benefit from a strong store-based economy in 2020.

Recent announcements show numerous store openings from Ulta, TJX and more. In fact, Coresight Research’s YTD tracker is showing net growth of over 500 stores so far this year, indicating a healthy outlook for bricks and mortar stores in 2020.

The recession is receding

Economic growth following the financial crisis has continued for more than 10 years, leading many to speculate that the US economy will continue to recover. is delayed for recession.

However, NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz recently closed the January report, saying that “the passage of time does not necessarily indicate that the economy is more vulnerable to a slowdown and that it does not appear to be due to 2020. Crises are often corrected. imbalances in the economy, but none seem to be evident. “

Retailers are closing the books on a strong 2019 and there are favorable signs of a steady momentum for 2020.

According to the latest NRF data and forecasts, the US economy has strong foundations and continues to see consumer confidence boost. With all these pieces in place, we expect the retail sector to be ready for another sturdy year.