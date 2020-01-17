How Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man already behind – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML805adb6917a25e981cd2382d2cfeec8311%

% MINIFYHTML805adb6917a25e981cd2382d2cfeec8312%

Don’t just say goodbye to a character like Iron Man. It literally takes years.

Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers Final game they were shot in succession, and filming began on Infinite war in January 2017 and with a duration of seven months, after which they had a one-month break before shooting to Final game for another six months. Then there were recordings again in the summer of 2018 …

Then, although emotions probably moved that way Robert Downey Jr.filmed his latest scenes as Iron Man and the ingenious genius who filled the suit, billionaire Tony Stark, there was a lot of waiting time before the one-month farewell journey even began in the spring of 2019 and Avengers Final Game He became the film with the most profit of all times.

% MINIFYHTML805adb6917a25e981cd2382d2cfeec8313%

% MINIFYHTML805adb6917a25e981cd2382d2cfeec8314%

It wasn’t just a newspaper either. By anchoring the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey not only became Hollywood’s best-paid actor more than once and became an icon of the Comic-Con, but the fact that he got the role in the first place brought his entire career new live in, and something else.

But now, after 12 years and nine Marvel films, without an unnamed cameo in The Incredible Hulk, no matter how thankful it is … Downey is ready to move on.

And he went on as quickly as possible without even taking a break before he jumped directly to his pet’s project, Dolittle, which he also produced with his wife Susan Downey, his partner in the Downey Team, and is enthusiastic promoted before launch on January 17.

“It’s always fun (working together), otherwise we wouldn’t do it,” Susan told E! News in the Dolittle It premiered this week, it was the first time he brought children, because it was the first movie that Dad made with that 7-year-old son Exton and 5 year old daughter Avri I could look at “As you can imagine,” she added, stroking her husband’s shoulder, “it makes it fun. Not a day goes by that it doesn’t make it fun.”

“I have to keep having fun,” Downey joked.

Talk to the host in Today Hoda Kotb, Downey said the kids “Siskel and Eberted gave us the approval, quot; in the movie, which is full of real stars and computer-generated animals and has a budget of $ 175 million.

“He has a lot of heart,” Downey said. “And I hear that people promote such things and say & quot; yes, me too, brother & quot;” he said, hitting solidarity with his fist, “but we really wanted to be shocking and talk about communication and empathy.” Like the movies I saw when I was a kid. “

I was a little more familiar with it Eddie MurphyThe 1998 comedy interprets the classic stories of Hugh Lofting in 1967 Rex Harrison version, but the character of the nineteenth century still appealed to him, including the Welsh accent he approached for the film.

Not to mention the fact that Downey apparently entered the character for years. The animal home in his family’s home in Malibu now includes four alpacas, two cows, two goats and a herd of chickens, all of which help to ensure that his experience allows it.

“I’m talking about them on television,” Downey joked, “and then they say: & # 39; Hello, thanks for the greeting & # 39;”. As to whether he really talks to them, he replied, “Aren’t we all doing it?”

Yes or no Dolittle It remains to be seen and perhaps generates a sequel that has yet to be seen, but the Downey Team has more irons in the fire because it has just signed a freshman agreement with HBO, which the company will broadcast next production, a Perry Mason limited series with the lead Matthew Rhys Y Tatiana Maslany.

“HBO made Perry Mason a happy home,” said the Hollywood reporter. “We are excited to roll up our sleeves, expand society and tell stories that meet the standard that your brand has come to represent.”

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

Then there is always hosting, where Downey turned out to be an expert this week when he sat down Ellen DeGeneres. Both interviewed their Dolittle co-star Rami Malekand became a 10-year-old Iron Man fan when the boy accompanied his parents in the program to talk to his hero.

“You may wonder why I organize a talk show during the day,” he said during the monologue, delivered with confidence. “I’m really looking for my next movie, it’s called Avengers for a lesbian cruise. So, I’m just doing my job.”

So what about the Marvel character with whom he became synonymous 12 years ago, a role that nobody could have played as well as him, and which more or less gave him the freedom to move forward and make any career change that he wanted? Was Downey desolate for saying goodbye to Iron Man?

“Now that I am middle-aged, to be honest,” the 54-year-old actor told Kotb, “you start looking at the last nine and say, & # 39; Oh, this is part of the journey .. “That’s where it ends and everyone leaves somewhere”.

Of course there is already a rumor that he will appear in Black Widow, a story from before Scarlett JohanssonNatasha Romanoff who would at least present Tony Stark in an earlier situation.

“Those can be the stages of pain (that people go through), I’m not sure,” Downey joked. “Are we negotiating now?” He smiled.

“I’m very happy, I just finished where I am, you know,” he added. “I’m very lucky. That’s why I’m not the type of person I want to try to keep it stylish. We’ll see. We’ll see if I’m elegant or not!”

But to be honest, Downey knows the difference between a good and a bad moment, and now everything is salsa.

“Life is an obstacle course and I think,” he said, “at least nothing is good at the same time. So I think it is important when you have those moments, when children are personal, professional, healthy, you just want plant a flag and say, this is one of those days when I have no complaints, I have caused no remains and I should not apologize, this is great. “

(E! And Universal Pictures are members of the NBCUniversal family).