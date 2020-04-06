Over the past few weeks, video conference platforms have exploded to use zoom. Thanks to a way to meet people for hours or digital crowds for digital cocktail hours, Zoom has become the go-to app for meetings (a lot of music to meetings).

However late last week, reports surfaced that Zoom was probably not as secure as we had hoped. In fact, zoom is not safe at all. It was easy for hackers to hijack zoom calls in an activity known as “zooming”. Zoom protection is so bad that the FBI issued a warning about the problem, in which hackers would fill in chats with slurs, pornography, hate speech and graphic imagery.

Alcoholics have influenced all sorts of unknown groups, starting with the Zumbing Sunday School Meeting. The FBI’s warning warns schools to stay away from the platform, in particular, and thanks to these issues, many school districts, including schools in New York, are now completely banning the zoom from their online education in the Cormani virus epidemic.

Zoom had about 10 million users in December, a strong number, but by March, they were upwards of 200 million and fighting to maintain their safety. In a letter to Attorney General Letia James Zoom in New York, some of the concerns were addressed by her office, citing her office as “worried that Zoom’s existing security practices will not be sufficient to cope with the recent and sudden emergence of both information volume and sensitivity.” Through the network, “the letter said.

Zoom lacks encryption and the company is sharing data with Facebook. It was vulnerable to allow hackers to access webcams and install malware. Zoom has exploded in popularity because it’s easy to set up and free, but this ease comes with an expense and risk. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, admits that “we moved very fast … and we had some misspots … We learned our lesson and we took a step back to focus on privacy and security.”

So, how can users protect themselves? Well, Zoom has published a guide on how to protect yourself and your privacy during meetings. Having a link to the meeting may be most important for the host to be able to lock the meeting and prevent new attendees from joining. You can use Zoom’s Waiting Room feature or password meeting. And do not share the link to your meeting on public social media.

If you’re using Zoom without worry, take a moment to explore your settings with advanced settings. Set up two-factor authentication and just know the app in general.

Or, you can use a different platform because there are so many: Go to Meetings Free, Google Hangouts, and good ol ‘Skype. Did you know that FaceTime allows multiple people in one call? Ok now you do And if you have a Microsoft Office 365 subscription, you can use the Microsoft Team.

However, find out why you use the platform and check your settings. Be smart about things and be careful. We all want to communicate with people during the separation, but you must also connect securely online.

