How Schitt’s Creek Showcases Emotional-Balanced Finals

Daniel LevI’ve spent a lot of time at his house. The creator, star, author and director of Schitt’s Creek is anxiously awaiting the premiere of the series finale for his show, the baby.

“All I did was step into my house with, like, hate waiting for people to see it and hoping people would like it,” Levy told E! News.

In exchange for the finals of the traditional series, Levy and the Schitt’s Creek team raised money, while Schitt’s Creek Gives Back raised more than $ 190,000 for the Food Bank of Canada and American Food. Levy called on the fundraiser, who went beyond the original goal of “a great sender for shows” and proof to fans.

“You know, I think the beauty of the show has never been greater, and it’s saying that the last episode was aired without the excitement it had been designed for. We should have had a great event, we should have gone and talked clearly, what happened, what stands in its place now is a fundraiser that raises a lot of money for the public, so, it feels, in the right way – not intended to succeed, so to go out with the people in their home the desire, comfort and joy , it just feels so good, “he said.

Schitt’s Creek is always a small show that can be — until it happens. Over the years, it has seen a steady increase in popularity largely for streaming on Netflix. In its fifth season, the show takes place at the Emmys with nominations for the Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in the Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, The Best Actor in the Comedy Series for Eugene Levy and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and is entering its sixth and final season with more eyeballs on it than ever before, something Levy has realized for the first time.

Below, Levy gets a surprise about the show, its impact on fans and a touching return of the finale of the series.

Let’s get started: Do you get everything you want with the show?

I think I’ve achieved more than I ever did with this show. I never thought you could expect the kind of relationship this show has with fans and the kind of philosophy that seems to have lit up people in terms of spreading kindness and love and joy. It went well beyond our expectations. And in terms of separation, I have a vision of what I want as an end. And when we shot him, I was constantly hit by this wave of emotions because it was so much bigger and much more meaningful than I expected. I think that’s all you can do, hope when it just makes a choice about how you want to end something. You know, this is a daunting task. [Laughs.] … This is a very difficult task when you have never had the pressure of people watching your show before and suddenly this past season as more people are watching than ever before, so really giving up any hope and stay focused on what is really going to convey our characters and our performances and weaken people’s expectations and press and all that comes with people suddenly watching your show. But no, I’m very excited about it and I’m very happy.

I’m still pacing, [Laughs.] Waiting for episodes to air and waiting for people to see and hope that people like it because I think in the past … we really made the active choice not to listen to fans, not in a negative way, but I think when you start making a show that recognizes your fanbase, it stops being your show. It started out to be something else. So this season may be the first time we have to consider what will make fans feel full. What would make fans feel like they got everything they could get out of the show, while at the same time hoping to propose some other ideas that they didn’t see coming? It was a daunting task, but I knew when we shot the wedding that there was magic in the air. And that kind of gave me some peace, because there was something special that day. I know that to create that kind of energy in the air, the pieces are in the right place.

Are you able to take stock and look back, at what you did with the show and how it touched the audience?

I don’t think I’ve taken, like, a conscious step and thought about it because I think … it’s never been true of me. It’s about proposing an idea and seeing it shoot with our audience. So, over time when I was told that, people were writing things … those were the times when I stopped and realized the impact that people were showing, but I didn’t think it was really helpful … you flirt with a sense of weirdness, like, self-righteousness. [Laughter.] Like, you know, “I took the afternoon off to think about my impact.” No, it’s not vibration. Maybe it’s the Canadian inside me. But do your job, and if good comes from it, that’s great. I don’t think you can realize the good because not all of me, that’s someone else. It’s a group of people. It’s a group of people I can’t possibly take credit for.

Therefore, I am very proud of the impact that the show has had in terms of the work that our team has put into it. That’s really amazing. I would love to sit and watch the success of our cast and see the cast in our show get recognition on the street and hear from fans about their thoughts on the hair and makeup department and costume design and production. That has been my greatest joy, beyond the life touched by the exhibition, seeing a group of people welcome on stage and proud of them for the work they do as this team is working on a very small budget. They took the first seven seconds of Mrs. Maisel’s first budget and turned it into something that really meant something to people. And that only comes when people give 110 percent of their time and energy. So, yes, it’s been very emotional for me over the last year, as I’m sure most of my cast will prove it.

Finally had so many emotional moments, as Alexis cheered everyone in her nose to express her love, but it didn’t last in sentiment for too long. That’s always been one of the strong points of the show. How do you achieve balance?

You put together a true star cast, that’s what you do. I can’t speak higher than my cast than this. You know, it’s Annie. I like to say that we wrote it all, but so many details and dimensions of the show come from actors’ impulses and also come from the freedom they are allowed, as they should, to explore who they are as characters, both in terms of dialogue and who they are as physical beings. … when Annie [Murphy] asked if he could write “A Little Bit Alexis,” we said, yes. That’s why I’m asking Noah [Reid], “Do you want to take the accusation of ‘The Best’? Or do you want us to bring someone in?” I think it’s important to trust and put value in your actors. And I think it has settled down the whole way in a magical way. So, yes, I think a lot of those details are impulses. And that’s why there is a warmth to the exhibition as it is a team effort.

Is it easier to do goodbyes in character because you also say goodbye in real life?

It’s harder because you’re not only saying goodbye to the people in your life, even though most of them will be friends and family for the rest of my life, but you’re also saying goodbye to your own character, and you’re stepping out of your shoes that you’ve been doing for years. And that, I think, is what catches a lot of us off guard too, just the rage of saying goodbye to the people you’ve been living with for six years. So, yes, the wedding was a very emotional scene to shoot. And it took us all day and it was our last day on our set. So not only do we say goodbye to each other, we celebrate David and Patrick, but we also say goodbye to the set of Rosebud Motel, we say goodbye to the set of Tropical Cafe, we say goodbye to the city hall in the most festive way, which I think makes it even more special.

How long do you know what’s going to end, exposing the city sign now featuring the Rose family?

Yes, it’s been awhile. We thought of the best way to end it and what was the symbolic picture of the fact that this family would always leave the city. It just feels right. And I think from the story’s point of view, it just adds that Schitt’s Creek is a bit of a humor that kind of interrupts the moment. Therefore, it is important that we have a little laugh when we leave.

When I heard the Jazzagals begin to sing “The Best” … and then Patrick sings to David, something that will beat him at the start of the series, it’s all beautiful.

I think a lot of the last episodes look back and connect the dots between the first and the last episodes, between who these characters are and who they are. And I think that’s why we told Alexis that I love you to everyone. He is the character in the first episode who is ready to get a helicopter and leave his family [Laughs.] In town. And now she’s the one who confesses her love to everyone throughout her episode. And then obviously, a little bit Mariah Carey the time in the oath was just felt right. And the Jazzagals re-called “The Best” and then “Precious Love,” which was playing in the barn at the end of season two … So, those little callbacks, we have a long list of information we would be interested in, as a writing team, review it and we try our best to give it a little and nod at the details of the show without making it too heavy. The idea that the entire city came together to save their marriage is just symbolic of what this city does for families.

I asked Annie and Catherine this, so it’s your turn: Did you do something special to say goodbye to David Rose?

Well, we have a tradition of showing that I bring an expensive bottle of champagne to my wardrobe and we gather actors and crew, whoever was present, and we pick up a bottle of champagne and cry and remember. We did that on our last day and it was great and then I went with Noah and Andrew Cividino who directed it along with me. We went to the bar at the end of the day and had some drinks and toast and it all felt so right.

Is anyone’s last line the hardest to push?

No, because I think all of our last lines are, ‘I love you.’ So, I can’t imagine it being anything else. And then my dad’s last line, ‘We’re ready,’ felt like he was talking to the show in a certain way.