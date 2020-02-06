How Secret Cinema plans to crack America

The decision to bring Secret Cinema to the US market follows a three-year focus on turning the brand into a business. It was launched in 2007 by Fabian Riggall to get his friends to watch the dark films he loved. As managing director Max Alexander told The Drum, the appeal of this original idea was never in doubt, but it was a challenge to make serious money out of it.

In a few years, Riggall’s small film screening parties turned into an interactive company that organizes events that bring popular films and TV shows to life. But these shows – with up to 120,000 viewers per run – cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to produce Secret Cinema, and require a quick scaling from 45 employees at Old Street’s headquarters to over 500 who work 24/7 to get quality delivering high quality experiences The participants were expected. In the past, this meant that it crossed the break-even point on some shows instead of making profits.

“It was an amazing cultural phenomenon, but not really a business,” recalls Alexander, former managing director of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, and previously managing director of TalkTalk TV and Blinkbox, who joined us in 2017.

But that has changed.

The company received private equity support from Active Partners’ $ 131 million fund, and then attracted industry heavyweights such as Alexander, IMG veteran Alex Ward and The Mill, and Copa90 manager Damien Macaulay to move the company into a profitable future to lead. In the investment round, the marketing approach has also proven to be mature to pave the way for substantial business with greats like Disney.

Until recently, it relied on word of mouth to promote events. For example, at the Shawshank Redemption Show in 2013, a handful of people who didn’t know what they’d see on a prison bus were transported to an abandoned school. They were accompanied, searched, and asked by “prison guards” to wear overalls before being put in “cells” before the evening’s performance was revealed.

“Back then there was no real money for marketing, everything was invested in the quality of the show and the content was marketing,” says Alexander.

“After the private equity round, Moulin Rouge [main picture 2017] was the first time that we made marketing investments. We had a tiny budget of tens of thousands of pounds that went into Google search. At this point we have hired our first marketing professional. “

The marketing team consists of five employees and has a substantial budget for radio, cinema, outdoor and digital.

However, the biggest change in strategy in the past 18 months has been to secure the intellectual property of production studios to host events related to current TV shows and films. Among them, Stranger Things, which made it an experience after signing a contract with Netflix at the height of its popularity.

“In the past, we no longer dealt with older titles like Blade Runner, Moulin Rouge and Back to the Future, but with things that are very lively franchises like James Bond and Stranger Things.” So we try to keep an eye on how many fans a certain title brings with it, ”explains Alexander.

“We used to do a show where 20,000 tickets were sold. Now we’re selling 120,000. “

This was followed by partnerships with advertisers who want to get an insight into what is happening. Coca-Cola, the makeup brand Mac and O2 are among the current sponsors.

Pictured: Secret movie screening for Netflix’s strange things.

Disney deal and US roadmap

This has paved the way for the milestone deal with Disney that will bring Secret Cinema to the U.S. market for the first time. As the model has matured in the UK, the approach it wants to take with large film studios has also matured. Instead of the “transactional relationship” between Alexander, who secures the IP content, and the production of a show, she acts as a pseudo-agency for experience-based creations for Disney, where events around unpublished titles are planned.

“We talked to Disney for a long time and in the past the relationship was very positive but transactional. That made us interesting but more curious than a partner. And we worked very hard with Disney last year to find a model where we can become more important to them, ”he explains.

“We are now talking extensively with technicians at Disney and Disney Labs before a title has been released that aims to bring these worlds to life in an even richer and more creative way than before.”

But that doesn’t mean that there are no classic shows in the Disney archive. Alexander predicts that there will be a 50/50 separation between “old and new”.

“We get a new audience to interact with them in a way that is very difficult even in a park environment. Some people think we are the next generation of parks, ”he adds.

To prepare for the Disney work, it is planned to open an office in Los Angeles in the near future, including a potential office in New York.

“I expect America to be a ridiculous challenge. Some days I wake up like a theater panther on the balls of my feet. And on some days I wake up and find myself crying in the corner, ”jokes Alexander.

“But we are really good at what we do. We have muscle memory and have made so many mistakes that we have learned from it that we have modest confidence in our performance. “

But he doesn’t want it to get sucked into the Disney machine. His American ambition will only come into play if he can convince other film and television studios to license their IP. Therefore, the expansion of Secret Cinema into its own recognizable consumer brand as in Great Britain has priority.

The cost of doing this in a country where “so many brands are yelling at” is something that Alexander admits is “nervous”. So he started looking for an advertising agency that could help.

“We have never done branding in the UK. We built a brand through advocacy and the joy people have in the shows, so we have to invest in developing a brand and engaging the audience before it opens, so we can develop a certain sense of who speaks to them when the titles are announced, “he says.” We are now speaking to various agencies. “

And the marketing budgets will follow. While word of mouth blended with a bit of digital and outdoor advertising gives British audiences the credibility of Secret Cinema, Alexander knows that it has to keep getting bigger on the side and this means that big investments in television may need to be made on the horizon.

Pictured: Secret movie show for Blade Runner.

Preserve brand integrity

As Alexander pushes his plan for Secret Cinema’s global dominance, he naturally makes sure that the people who come to the shows feel that they are in something exclusive and, well, mysterious.

“We didn’t affect the production values ​​of the shows at all,” he emphasizes that the number of visitors to each show, even if the runs are longer, is limited to preserve the feeling of knowledge of the production values ​​so that they feel more impressive.

“I grew up in the 90s when I started to rave about and celebrate underground parties. Five years later, three million people jumped at them over the weekend. But it was still a lot of fun and a lot of people were still out and about, “he adds.

“So making this change is not an impossible transition from underground to mainstream. But still with the same integrity in the product and with the same joy and intrigue and the same secret in the heart. “