How Shakira found her voice in time to perform for the Super Bowl

Shakira was very scared before she appeared on the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. In 2017, the Colombian pop star feared that she would never sing again. However, her voice returned just in time when the singer of “Hips Don’t Lie” entered one of the largest stages in the world.

Bleeding in Shakira’s vocal cords caused a long time in her life when she could hardly speak or even perform. She had to postpone her El Dorado tour while trying to regain her voice. The experience shook Shakira. In an interview with the guard, she said, “I always thought there would be things in my life that would go away, like beauty, youth, all that stuff, but I never thought my voice would leave me because it is so inherent in my nature. It was my identity. “Shakira described the loss as“ unbearable ”.

Shakira’s silence was a difficult experience

The star not only had to put her career on hold, but communicating with her family was a struggle. “I had to communicate through signs and nobody could understand me,” said the singer. Her two sons, who were then two and four years old, could not read yet. In times when Shakira could not speak at all, there was no way for them to communicate with them. The loss of her singing voice pushed Shakira into such a deep depression that the singer said: “There were times when I couldn’t even get out of bed – I was so depressed.”

Shakira was looking for ways to regain her voice, but was cautious about operations because she wasn’t sure if it would work. Instead, she went to hypnotists and even turned to the holy water. “Either I had to have surgery or I had to intervene from God,” said Shakira. Finally her voice returned. Shakira remembered that “I felt like I was having a religious experience.” When she returned to the stage, the experience was different because she felt like a better singer and explained, “I was out there because I was wanted to feel the pleasure of singing. “The difference was undoubtedly clear during their Super Bowl performance.

The singer “She Wolf” had some boulevard feuds

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, tabloid newspapers faced two extremely successful actresses with invented information. The blog Naughty Gossip reported that Jennifer Lopez did not want to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira. Gossip Cop examined the rumor and found it wrong. Weeks earlier, Lopez had flocked to Entertainment Tonight through Shakira, calling her a “dynamic performer,” saying, “There’s nobody like her.”

Just a few weeks before the big show, In Touch published an article claiming Lopez and Shakira had argued over the halftime show. An alleged source told the outlet: “J. Lo sees himself as the larger star and hates the thought that Shakira is stealing her thunder.” Gossip Cop I had some doubts about this so-called insider, so we turned to a person in Lopez’s camp who confirmed that it was total nonsense.