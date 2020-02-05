How Shawn Mendes made Camila Cabello leave fifth harmony

Shawn Mendes had a hand in Camila cabello‘S sudden exit from Fifth Harmony, although none of the artists could have predicted it at that time. The pop girl band was strong for five years, but rumors that Cabello was pursuing a solo career led to breaks from which they could not recover. Mendes’ role in this drama was small, but very effective.

In December 2016, Fifth Harmony’s Instagram account revealed the shocking news that Cabello had decided to leave the group. According to an interview that Cabello gave to the New York Times, this decision was a surprise for them too. The “Havana” singer admitted that she had worked on several solo projects, but planned to stay with the group.

The junction drove the fifth harmony apart

Apparently the tension in the group increased after Cabello worked with Shawn Mendes on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. It was the first time that a member of Fifth Harmony released music under his own name. After that the dynamics of the group changed and Cabello realized that it was not possible to do solo things and to be in the group at the same time.

When she was still part of the group, Cabello said she wanted to try writing lyrics for Fifth Harmony songs, but her request was denied. Her relationship with the other group members also deteriorated after she started attending writing sessions with famous producers such as Diplo and Benny Blanco. “I was just curious and wanted to learn and saw all those people around me who made music, wrote songs and were so free,” Cabello recalled. “I just wanted to do it and it didn’t work.”

Camila Cabello advanced – alone

In the end, solo was the only way Cabello saw for himself, especially after her bandmates’ reactions to their attempts to branch out musically. This decision was based on their belief that “if someone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right that people say no to you.” After Cabello left the group in December 2016, the remaining group members continued for almost two more years before they continued their separate ways in early 2018.

