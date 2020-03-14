How short-lived misanthropy works better than drugs in the midst of an epidemic – News from India

Within a week, social distance had grown from a popular meme and trendy hashtag to emerge as champion for the Oxford Word of the Year 2020, which selected the 2019 climate crisis as its keyword.

To those who are distant from social media, the term may sound like a politically correct term to describe an old-fashioned mess. That’s all there is to it. The term is official public health terminology used to describe curfew-like restrictive measures that are imposed on communities to stop or slow the spread of an infectious disease, such as a pandemic flu, such as H1N1, in 2009.

Public health experts advocate short-term misanthropy during a pandemic to prevent infection. They claim that if you don’t meet anyone, the chances of meeting an infected person or touching a contaminated surface will become limited.

The term was coined after the 1957-58 influenza pandemic, when H2N2 killed an estimated 1.1 million people worldwide. Epidemiologists have found that there has been a splash in new cases following public gatherings, such as conferences and festivals, and the infection was highest among schoolchildren who are in close contact with peers.

“Avoiding crowds and maintaining a distance of about one meter from others reduces the chance of contracting Covid-19, which is spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes and is inhaled or swallowed through direct contact or contaminated surfaces,” he said Dr. Naresh Trehan, President, Medanta – Remedy.

Clearly managing everyone regardless of symptoms or travel history is the surest way to stay safe.

Accepting social distancing at the outset of the epidemic, as adopted in some countries in the country, operated in China, where draconian imprisonment was more effective than travel bans and other restrictions, a study in the journal Science reported.

“In addition to China, several countries at various stages of the pandemic have adopted this public health tool and changed the way businesses are run, education is being transmitted and social interactions are taking place,” said Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India.

Schools and universities have closed and online learning is being used, conferences and festivals are canceled and meetings have been replaced by conference calls. Social distancing in the workplace alone reduces the number of flu shots, with the biggest drop in areas where preventative measures such as frequent handwashing are being implemented, according to a 2010 BMC Public Health survey.

