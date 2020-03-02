how-should-you-prepare-for-coronavirus-in-the-united-states?-just-like-any-other-illness.

CLOSE We answer the often searched question: “What are the symptoms of coronavirus versus the flu?” USA TODAY

With nearly 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, including two deaths, COVID-19 should officially be on your radar. The World Health Organization said last week that it’s a matter of when, not if, the virus expands across the country.

But that doesn’t mean you need to panic. In fact, preparation and prevention of coronavirus isn’t much different than any other illness.

The situation is emerging and rapidly evolving, but here are what you can do to prepare and protect yourself from the virus.

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

The CDC and medical and health experts recommend you:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and/or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Medical experts recommend washing for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) may be used if soap and water are not readily available.

Handle bathroom door handles and sink knobs with a paper towel and then throw it away.

You shouldn’t buy a facemask unless you are a hospital or healthcare worker taking care of someone with the virus in a close setting, or have or are showing symptoms. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome M. Adams even advised the public against purchasing facemasks.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

What do you do if you show symptoms?

The CDC recommends that you call ahead to a healthcare professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough of difficulty breathing. This is called “telephone triage.” Expect to answer questions about your symptoms, travel history, and risk of exposure to the virus. This will help to avoid clogging emergency rooms and urgent care centers, as well as helping keep potential carriers of the virus away from others.

Stay home if you’re sick

This is just good manners any time of the year, but especially in cold and flu season.

Currently, influenza is much more common than COVID-19. Still, the virus spreads in close contact, so if you are feeling ill it’s best to stay home. As not all employees will have access or the means to take time off, it is advised that employers work with their employees to allow options for telecommuting or time off.

Avoid perpetuating stigma

The virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, which has led to fear and anxiety that has unfairly led to social stigma against Chinese and other Asian Americans. That is, associating the disease with a population or nationality, even though not everyone in that population or from that region is specifically at risk for the disease.

Anti-Asian prejudice has spread with the coronavirus.

The virus cannot target people from specific populations, ehtnicities, or racial backgrounds, and being Chinese or Asian-American does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Stigma goes beyond the racial components as well. Those who contract the virus can be treated as “others,” which can undermine social cohesion and prompt possible isolation of groups, according to the World Health Organization. It can lead to people hiding the illness to avoid discrimination, prevent people from seeking health care immediately, and discourage them from adopting healthy behaviors.

