How significantly did each and every of those people delegates charge Bloomberg? Extra than $7.7 million — and counting

In a quick-lived presidential campaign that will very likely be remembered extra for its economic output than any probable political enter, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg coughed up at minimum $241 for every single vote that went his way in the Tremendous Tuesday Democratic main contests.

Crunching the figures yet another way, each and every of the delegates he gained expense him more than $seven.7 million.

The base line for the billionaire? He spent the night time battling with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for a distant 3rd place guiding previous Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg pulled the plug on his 101-day marketing campaign on Wednesday and endorsed Biden.

A number of national shops peg the billionaire’s 9-determine campaign expenditures as topping $500 million, but he noted a paltry $408,969,377.76 in working fees in his most recent Federal Election Commission shelling out report, which addresses the time since he entered the race in late November by way of the end of January.

That, of class, does not contain the barrage of hard cash he pumped into his campaign in the significant months of February and 1st number of days of March primary up to Tuesday’s 14 principal contests.

As of Wednesday night, with some Super Tuesday states nevertheless tallying up vote and delegate totals — most considerably California — Bloomberg experienced netted 1,696,000 votes nationwide, according to figures compiled by NPR.

And the Linked Press set his delegate rely at 53.

That comes out to about $241.14 used by Bloomberg for each vote — or $7,716,403.35 for each of the 53 delegates he gained — just counting the funds he invested by means of January.

But after those people vote totals are finalized and updated campaign reports are submitted — even when rounding up Bloomberg’s campaign hard cash or rounding down his vote overall — it is most likely Bloomberg expended nearer to $300 per vote and extra than $9 million for every delegate.

That is tends to make fellow billionaire and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 election operate look like a discount, in what was the most expensive gubernatorial contest in U.S. heritage.

Pritzker ponied up nearly $172 million of his have funds, or about $72.90 for every vote.

And, of course, not like Bloomberg, Pritzker received.