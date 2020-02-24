[how-significantly-heathrow,-gatwick,-stansted,-luton-and-southend-airports-in-fact-are-from-london]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Observefor specifics of your facts protection rights Invalid Email

Millions of travellers journey as a result of London’s airports each individual calendar year.

The airports in and about the capital reportedly take care of far more than 60 per cent of the UK’s flight vacation.

Even so, a lot of airports who have the word London in their title essentially usually are not even located in the money.

In simple fact, just one is almost 80 miles away from Central London and primarily based on the south coastline.

Airports this kind of as Gatwick, Stansted and Luton are among the these who attempt and affiliate on their own with the capital.

Southend and Oxford airports also have London in their names, regardless of seemingly obtaining no connections with the capital at all.

With this in intellect, MyLondon has worked out how much all the airports with London in their title are from Charing Cross, in the centre of the capital.

London Heathrow Airport





Heathrow Airport is located in West London

Heathrow is positioned in Hillingdon, West London and is in simple fact the busiest airport in the British isles.

Additional than 80 million travellers fly from the airport every single calendar year.

It usually takes about 55 minutes to attain Charing Cross from the airport, with the quickest route remaining to consider the Piccadilly Line from Hatton Cross to Leicester Square before strolling the rest.

London Town





London Town Airport

There is not another airport in and around the cash that deserves to have London in its title more than London Metropolis.

Positioned in Newham, the airport serves a lot more than 40 locations across the Uk, Europe and the Usa.

London Metropolis is just beneath 9 miles away from Charing Cross, with the fastest route getting all over 35 minutes. Consider the DLR to Financial institution, wander to Mansion Home and get on the District line to Embankment, and walk the rest.

London Biggin Hill





Biggin Hill is well known for its Festival of Flight

Positioned in Bromley, Biggin Hill is a extremely small airport which is typically utilised by private airlines and for pilot instruction.

It is all around 17 miles away from Charing Cross, with the quickest route having 55 minutes.

Acquire bus route R2 from the airport to Orpington just before receiving on to a Southeastern practice to Charing Cross.

London Gatwick Airport





Gatwick Airport is in Crawley

The first airport to make this record which is not in London is Gatwick Airport.

The airport is in fact positioned among Crawley and Horley, and seemingly has no backlinks to London in any respect, yet nevertheless experienced London in its title?!

Inspite of it getting around 28 miles from Charing Cross, it only can take 45 minutes to achieve the centre of London from Gatwick. Acquire the Gatwick Convey to London Victoria, and then the Circle Line to Embankment just before strolling the remainder.

London Stansted Airport





Stansted Airport is 1 of the speediest developing airports in Europe

On its official web site, London Stansted Airport proudly states the airport is found in Essex.

Nonetheless, it however has London in its identify. Nope, we have no thought why either.

It usually takes all over a single hour and five minutes to access the cash from Stansted. Choose the Stansted Specific to Liverpool Street, then the Circle Line in direction of Embankment in advance of strolling the relaxation.

London Luton Airport





London Luton Airport is all around 35 miles absent from Charing Cross

An additional airport that uses London in its identify is Luton Airport.

In truth, the time you can reach Charing Cross from Luton, you could have travelled to Cambridge!

Choose the prepare from Luton Airport Parkway to Blackfriars, the District Line to Embankment, and stroll the rest.

London Southend Airport

Yep, it’s just finding even worse is just not it?

Southend Airport is around 42 miles away from Charing Cross, with the quickest route having a person hour and 25 minutes.

Take a Higher Anglia coach from Southend Airport to Liverpool Street, get on the Circle Line to Embankment, and then stroll the relaxation.

London Oxford Airport

Inspite of it staying much more than 60 miles absent from the cash, Oxford Airport has London in its identify.

The airport was re-branded to consist of London in its name in 2009, with locals at the time indicating it was an “insult” to Oxford.

The least complicated route to journey from Oxford Airport to Charing Cross is to travel by way of the M40 and A40. The journey takes all over just one hour and 45 minutes.

Lydd Airport (London Ashford Airport)

The fact an airport in Folkestone and Hythe, in Kent has London in its title can make great perception, ideal?

It is really 76 miles absent from the centre of London, with the fastest journey taking two hrs and five minutes.

The airport is owned by London Ashford Airport Ltd, which might explain why it has London in its name.

Any one wanting to journey from Lydd Airport to Charing Cross should really travel, getting the M20 and A2.

