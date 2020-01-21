How skiwear became streetwear – InsideHook

Certain items in ski wear, such as Mateks Gentoo and Dik-Dik, have found a following among people who are not interested in skiing.

Matek

It was once easy to tell when someone was dressed for a day of skiing and when someone was only dressed for cold weather. Over the years, the line between these two looks has become increasingly porous. How did we get to this point? When did clothing designed for a day of skiing become the stuff of the fashion legend?

Hilary Reid investigated this phenomenon at The Strategist – and found some surprising answers.

In particular, Reid deals with Matek’s ripple effect, whose own description of her work is refreshingly open. “We’ll come out right away and say: We’re a niche,” the company wrote on the “About” page. “We only offer what we specialize in, but we promise it is something special.”

Matek was founded by Abigail Stern, who previously worked at NikeLab. Reid writes that “Matek’s pieces were inspired by the retro ski images of the 1960s and 1970s”, which is exactly the case: they master the difficult task of looking both classic and modern. Reid cites the Dik-Dik – described in her article as “a strangely charming unisex turtleneck bib made of fleece with armholes” – as a special item of clothing that is popular with fashion designers and influencers.

As Reid writes, this hug of Matek’s clothing is part of a bigger trend. She quotes a trend researcher and argues that her popularity is the logical next step in sports. It doesn’t hurt that ski wear is often stylish and comfortable and works well for the colder months. This new trend could come to us faster than a downhill rider.

