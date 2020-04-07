How Social Media Helps American Musicians

COVID-19 virus infection induces unprecedented effects on freedom of movement. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people all over the world find themselves on a permanent street in places they never thought home. Many of them are in short supply of difficult drugs, financially difficult, and many of those who need to act immediately due to lack of equipment, time differences, or lack of internet access.

According to the US State Department, almost 50,000 Americans worldwide want to return to the United States but they cannot because of the cancellation of the flight and the closure of the border. The situation has distorted US immigration policies, but social media is becoming another way these citizens are able to create communities, answer each other’s questions, seek government assistance, and share support. money, logic, and emotion while waiting. Having personally been involved in the past three weeks in an effort to bring 5,000 Americans back from Peru, I can attest to the importance of citizenship equality in all social media. Despite being a social media enthusiast, I can say that such partnerships should be encouraged to bring people home early and at ease, and to offer support within a temporary waiting period.

I got into the #stuckinperu rush trying to help my dad and his colleague find a way home. Early on the morning of March 16, I started receiving scary messages from them telling me that at midnight Peru would close its borders and start two weeks away. By the time they arrived at the port of Cusco, Peru, it was already covered by the Peruvian army; All remaining flights were canceled by airlines or the tens of thousands in the airport resigned. My father and his colleague were stuck until the airport was reopened to commercial airports or until the US government began airlifting.

I registered for them at the State Department Travelers Training Program (STEP) and called everyone I knew who could help, but I knew I had to do more, so I turned to social media. A quick search of Twitter turned out a few similarities, so I contacted them and started registering my names and contact details. Early that afternoon, I noticed that there were hundreds of Americans stuck in Peru.

On the night of March 17, I didn’t need to find people to add them to my portfolio. They searched for me all over Facebook, Twitter, and even my email (I’m still not sure how some people got it) to find a link to the registry, which is rapidly developing that I couldn’t keep up with. . I further ordered the top of the sheet, so that anyone who saw it or entered it should know to register with the Steps, and submit their information to the US Department of the Interior (ACS) and Office Information tour of the Peruvian Tourism Bureau. I have stated in this way, that if someone does not regularly check the instructions on the embassy’s website, they will still be accounted for.

Related Articles

Over the course of a few days, I met some who sounded like they were being moved as a possible group. Before I knew it, a group of seven guests were included in the admins. Together, we organized a series of Twitter messages (including creating our own #stuckinperu hashtag), moderating WhatsApp chat rooms, creating a Reddit website, running a Facebook group of 5,000+ members, and translating regular speeches of Peruvian leaders. Ultimately, the seven of us worked to create a truly authentic center that is well-suited to combat wild rumors and fears that further destabilize her culture during a period of two weeks of closure or and delayed flight. Later, we also began to help regulate local traffic to ensure that no one was left behind when the embassy sent buses to small towns in the area.

Whatever the admins do, the members of the group are right, if not, important. When one child is seriously injured and unable to get to the embassy, ​​a specialist in the group advises them and helps them find their medicine at the local pharmacy. Every day as the lockdown law approaches, members of the group will warn each other in WhatsApp and Telegram discussions. When the Peruvian Ministry of Health came to the United States hotel to test for COVID-19, others in the group were able to provide Spanish-language translations. As the weeks went by and people became depressed and the hopes of others prevented them from despair.

None of this would have been possible without the collective efforts that lead to online social media. In my case, trying to get a daughter to get her father from Peru will probably be the same. Instead, social media makes it easier for everyone to get involved. As a group, 5,000 people have volunteered to help themselves, their loved ones, and the U.S. government make the recovery process easier. As I look at how Americans continue to be or are in the throes of globalization, I sincerely urge them to copy and improve on the #stuckinperu project. Beyond that, I would like to see some creative ways of how we can connect with those who do not have access to social media and how we can streamline these citizens’ activities without the hassle of the Government. The United States and the US government at large.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.