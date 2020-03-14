How Sonia & Rahul forced Jyotiraditya Scindia out of Congress and into BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP president J.P. Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi | Picture: Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Within tale of how Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi compelled Jyotiraditya Scindia to dump Congress

As Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress to be part of the BJP, his close friends and near associates informed ThePrint that he had been “exploring” the selection for the past “two months”. The Congress superior command’s prevarication above his nomination to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh was only the speedy cause, they mentioned. D.K. Singh reviews.

India’s elite Socialism, Scindia’s non-AC Range Rover & the low cash flow state entice

A unique manufacturer of hypocritical, self-damaging socio-populism is India’s nationwide ideology. It is a activity of who can glance extra socialist. Nowadays, Primary Minister Narendra Modi tops everyone, writes Shekhar Gupta.

The real motive Amit Shah wants to know your mother tongue

The National Population Register (NPR) 2020 would like to know your mom tongue. In 2010, it did not. The NPR will enable the authorities provide enhancement to India’s bad, or so Union House Minister Amit Shah has been proclaiming. But how will being aware of the mom tongue of each and every Indian assistance Amit Shah provide the fruits of advancement? Go through this post by Shivam Vij to know his choose on the subject.

Overlook coronavirus, homoeopathy can’t treatment something. It is a placebo, at most effective

Homoeopathy could be pretty common in India but global professionals dismiss its efficacy. An Australian assessment has identified it ineffective, and Spain is thinking of a ban on it, Sandhya Ramesh reports in the wake of a govt advisory suggesting homoeopathic therapies for the avoidance of coronavirus.

Tirupati temple chairman credits Lord Balaji for conserving Rs 1,300 cr deposited in Indeed Lender

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities withdrew gold and cash deposits really worth Rs 1,300 crore, in the name of Lord Balaji, from Sure Bank just months ahead of the Reserve Financial institution of India placed it less than a moratorium. Speaking to Rohini Swamy, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy credited the final decision to Lord Balaji.

IAS officers say no recourse left in opposition to ‘arbitrary’ appraisal method after HC upholds it

With the Delhi Significant Courtroom refusing to strike down the Narendra Modi government’s 360-diploma critique program for senior civil servants, IAS officers experience they have no recourse left against “arbitrary” appraisals. Examine this report by Sanya Dhingra to know additional.

By returning Dubai princess Latifa, India’s difficult-nosed realism paid off. But at what expense?

The Narendra Modi government’s involvement in Latifa’s kidnapping has been regarded for some time. But turns out, ‘returning’ the Dubai princess to her strong father in the UAE has assisted India strategically, no issue the terrible human selling price, writes Jyoti Malhotra.

