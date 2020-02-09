How Spain Attracts Latin American Beginners Seeking Growth

Domestic and foreign investors set a record for venture capital in Latin America last year, well in excess of the $ 2 billion invested in 2018. With capital readily available, the latest generations of Latin American businesses are no longer facing them when it comes to extending all over the area and beyond. And while many Latin American businesses are still jumping at the opportunity to enter the US market, there is a growing tendency to look beyond the US for new opportunities to tap into technical talent and scale.

For Latin American businesses seeking Europe, Spain plays an increasingly critical role. Just as Miami has long been a key gateway for Latin American startups to start their own businesses in the US – due to their bilingual community and close ties to the region – Spain is also offering new benefits to startups and business development in Europe.

Beyond language and cultural similarities, support from the Spanish government, capital raising and several new startup initiatives are helping Latin American entrepreneurs build relationships with local investors, partners and tech talent. We follow some of these initiatives and look at why more Latin American hoteliers choose Spain as their European base.

Spanish investments in Latin America

Spain invests heavily in Latin America and has always been indispensable for building relations between Latin America and Europe. In recent years, Spain has held talks on EU-Mercosur, EU-Mexico and EU-Chile agreements. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru have the most significant trade links with Spain as trade between Spain and the two latter countries grows rapidly. Investment in Latin American technology appears to be at a similar pace, and Spanish VCs are beginning to expand their operations in the region.

Spanish companies Seaya Ventures and Banco Sabadell (InnoCells), for example, have invested in start-ups such as Bewe, a platform that helps beauty and wellness businesses streamline their operations. Coru financial platform (formerly CompraGuru.com); and the UnoDosTres consumer payment platform. Spanish telecommunications giant Telefónica has two programs that invest in start-ups: Telefónica Open Innovation and Wayra, a global acceleration program with presence in 12 countries in Europe and Latin America.

Between 2011 and 2017, Telefónica invested nearly $ 80 million in Latin American startups. about $ 18 million in 350 start-ups through Wayra accelerators and about $ 60 million in 22 startups from Telefónica Open Innovation.

“Wayra has been supporting us since 2014, helping us understand and enter the Spanish market,” said Matteo Cera, CEO of Hogaru, a platform that provides cleaning and facility management services to small and medium-sized businesses in Colombia. The company also plans to expand to three cities in Spain.

Attracting new companies

In 2016, the Spanish government program, ICEX-Invest, launched the Rising Startup Spain initiative, an initiative aimed at attracting international talented and innovative business models to Spain and positioning the country as a European technology and innovation hub. The program offers foreign entrepreneurs a quick visa, free workplace in Madrid or Barcelona, ​​guidance and a grant of € 10,000 ($ 11,053). Many start-ups from Latin America have been selected for the program.

“The Rising Startup Spain program offers a soft landing for start-ups and there is a lot of support for start-ups in Latin America to enter the Spanish market,” said Cera.

The Spanish government also passed a law on attracting foreign talent and investment, which includes a visa for foreign entrepreneurs who require more than just a business plan and enough money to support themselves to stay in the country.

“We have obtained business visas to take advantage of our company in Spain,” said Jose Gonzalez Ruzo, co-founder of Oliver, a company that develops smart portable devices for football players. Oliver has offices in Cordoba, Argentina and Barcelona.

“The government offered us a landing program and introduced us to investors and potential partners from local organizations and universities,” Gonzalez Ruzo added.

Some entrepreneurs take it upon themselves to strengthen the links between the startup ecosystems of Latin America and Spain. For example, the Spanish-Argentine Union of Entrepreneurs was set up in 2018 to provide advisory services to Spain and Argentina and identify opportunities for cooperation between countries.

Another Argentina program, Acelerar España, is helping companies expand to Spain and Europe. For Iantech, developers of the Prisma application, which help retailers increase their profit margins, creating a presence in Spain was the logical next step. According to Lucas Gorganchian, Managing Director of Inatech, Acelerar España helped the company discover faster business opportunities in Madrid and other regions of Spain, introduce them to potential investors and partners, and ultimately help it be closer to its customers. .

Why choose Spain?

Latin American startups are attracted by Spain’s strong technological talent. According to 2018 data, Spain is the sixth-largest country in Europe with digital profiles. Barcelona hosts more than 72,500 developers, ranking No. 2 in the top 30 European cities with the largest number of developers. Recruiting tech talent in Spain is not much more expensive than in Latin American startups and is still one of the cheapest options among European tech hubs. Living expenses are a fraction of what entrepreneurs will pay to live and work in cities such as London or Paris.

Barcelona is arguably the most active start-up hub in Spain and ranks as the fifth-largest start-up hub in Europe in the last four years. The city also ranks third in the list of cities where founders would have preferred to start their own companies. All of these properties create a unique rental advantage for Latin American startups. For example, it is much easier to find native English, French or German sales and customer support teams in Spain than in Latin America.

“When researching locations to set up offices in Europe, we realized that Spain had two major cities (Madrid and Barcelona) in terms of investment, business and government initiatives,” Ruzo said. “We felt that there was a stronger startup ecosystem and more resources in these two cities combined than in other European countries where startup activity is concentrated in a city such as Paris or Berlin.”

A mature alliance

For many Latin American businesses that have struggled to get started in the US. or if they are already saturated with America and want to continue escalating, Europe is the next logical step. A growing number of Latin American startups are choosing Spanish cities as their headquarters in Europe, including Argentina’s Satellogic, Brandtrack and VU Security, Colombia’s Platzi, Brazil’s Creditas and Mexico’s Pulpomatic. And with startup support and access to growth capital in Latin America gradually, it is likely that Spain will increasingly be at the forefront of the next wave of entrepreneurs in the region wanting to expand into new markets.

The piece on how Spain is attracting growth-seeking Latin American hoteliers first appeared on Crunchbase News.