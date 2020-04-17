How Starbucks is preparing to reopen US stores

Starbucks is laying the groundwork to accelerate its return to business next month and hopes its technology will help it recover quickly.

The company, which operates less than 9,000 stores in the United States and has licensed thousands at other retail outlets, consults with local authorities and uses a “monitoring and adaptation” approach to run operations on a store-by-store basis. It is planned to “expand gradually”. Kevin Johnson, CEO, told staff in a note sent Thursday, in line with customer sentiment.

“This will be a trip,” he wrote. “We are carefully preparing for this next step in adapting in the United States.”

The coronavirus pandemic surged across the United States, causing the company to close down many stores on March 20 and limit operations at other stores. Originally we planned to close the shutter for two weeks, but we extended that date until May 3. At this time, Starbucks does not offer in-store seats in the United States, but offers services such as drive-throughs in many places Pickups available in 58% of stores. [The company said last week that three-quarters of stores with drive-through capabilities are open.]

All closures, limited work, and the fact that tens of millions of people work from home rather than the office, has hit the hell. The company’s comparable US sales fell 70% in the last week of March. According to Johnson, the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been declining, and the company wants to further strengthen the situation.

“We are ready for this new dynamic era,” he wrote.

To that end, Starbucks respects social distance guidelines while testing contactless services such as picking up orders at specific store entrances and curbside and delivering at home. That US store. Some places keep drive-through only, while others allow people to enter and order. Johnson’s letter does not mention when restaurant dining will resume.

It is not always high tech. As Fortune’s John Buysse observed last week, at Starbucks in Chicago [West Logan Blvd. and North California Ave.], employees set up a line with colored chalk on the sidewalk.

While Starbucks was a hit, it could have gotten much worse without the big investment in technology in recent years. According to eMarketer, the Starbucks app has 25.2 million users in 2019, second only to Apple Pay in mobile payment apps. And it’s an integral part of Starbucks’ loyalty program, generating almost half of its income.

In addition, Starbucks has made great strides in mobile ordering and is now proven to be a lifeline. In China, where most Starbucks stores closed in January and February and then reopened, mobile orders fell below 80% of sales at the peak of lockdown in this country, where stores only offer pickup. It returned to 27% as the business began to normalize. This feature is often useful for Starbucks in the United States, even after the store reopens, as customers are likely to hesitate to be near the cash register waiting for orders.

The company has set up a market-specific dashboard for local managers that contains information about local coronavirus cases. According to Johnson, as the test becomes more widely available, the data will be added to the dashboard to help local managers determine the extent to which their stores can reach full capacity. .

“We’re finding new and innovative ways to safely serve communities while working hard to exceed public health requirements and adapt to new customer expectations,” Johnson wrote. I am.

