How Suleiman Yusuf Koore rose from protection guard to government minister in Somaliland

Once a protection guard, Suleiman Yusuf Koore has risen through the ranks to grow to be a government minister in Somaliland. It all began in 1984 when Koore worked as a watchman at Radio Hargeisa, the point out broadcaster of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland.

Radio Hargeisa was housed inside of the premises of the ministry of information and facts. At the time, Koore lived with his relatives on the outskirts of Hargeisa and acquired $12 a month.

Until finally new instances, becoming a protection guard in most pieces of Africa was witnessed as a position for the much less educated and bad who are desperately in need of a career to survive.

According to Koore, as a security guard in the radio station, he was in no way allowed into the minister’s place of work for the reason that of his standing.

Pic Credit history: Suleiman Yusuf Koore/Fb

Koore is now the Minister of Information and facts and Conversation of Somaliland and he is the most senior particular person in the same developing where he once labored as a watchman.

Despite the fact that he has been in politics for the last 25 several years and has held a number of portfolios as a minister, in December he began his to start with time period at the details ministry, which he regards as his accurate home.

“It will make terrific perception to me that I became a minister at the ministry I worked at all through my youthful days as it has a unique meaning to my life,” he informed the BBC.

These days, Koore’s wages have noticed a significant rise as as opposed to the time he was earning $12 a month.

Ministers in Somaliland reportedly earn $2,000 each individual month as very well as about $705 in allowances.