How sustainable are electric vehicles really?

It’s no secret that electric vehicles have many environmental benefits. however, it is important to take a critical look at this technology, rather than blindly following it as our environmental savior.

“We won’t stop until every car on the road is electric.”

Elon Musk

This quote, credited with what many consider Craze Electric’s father, paints a picture of an electric future. Although there may be some time before any electric car, there is a definite tendency in that direction. According to Statista, over 1.93 million electric vehicles were used worldwide in 2017, up from 1.18 million in 2016.

While Elon Musk may be leading the way, his feelings about electric cars are not entirely unique. Carlos Ghosn, former chief executive of Renault-Nissan, once said: “Time is right for electric cars – in fact, time is critical.”

The excitement surrounding electric cars makes sense. Electric vehicles (PCs) are much more environmentally friendly than their corresponding gases. Focusing on EH reduces our dependence on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles are also becoming more accessible as more and more companies produce them. In fact, some major carmakers have promised to go completely electric.

In 2017, Volvo promised that all their vehicles produced after 2019 would be electric or hybrid. That same year, Jaguar made the same promise starting after 2020. Large trucks are moving in the direction of electricity. Even Harley Davidson has developed an electric motorcycle.

However, with any popular technology, it is important to critique. Electric vehicles have become popular for their low emissions, but how low is their environmental impact? Emissions are only part of the equation. In the case of PCs, two key issues to consider are a concept called “track-to-wheel” emission and the end-of-life of EV batteries.

Emissions from fuel to wheels

Wheel emissions are a generic term that includes greenhouse gases and atmospheric pollutants emitted to produce the energy used to power an EV. While HP does not run on petrol, the energy they have to run must come from somewhere.

Vehicle emissions can be divided into two general categories: air pollutants and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In the case of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, pollutants and greenhouse gases are emitted directly through the exhaust pipe as well as through the exhaust from the vehicle’s fuel system and during the fueling process. On the other hand, what is so interesting about PCs is that they produce zero exhaust emissions, significantly reducing their direct emissions.

This is where emissions from the orbit, including all pollutants and greenhouse gases related to fuel production, processing, distribution and fuel use, enter. For gasoline, it is about extracting, refining, distributing and using oil. On the other hand, most power plants also produce emissions, and these emissions must be taken into account when considering the environmental impacts of the US.

According to the US Department of Energy, electric vehicles emit an average of 4,450 pounds of CO2 per year. For comparison, conventional cars emit more than twice a year. While PCs produce less emissions, it’s important to remember that this is not perfect technology. People should not blindly assume that PCs are a non-emission super-technology.

In order to be truly carbon-neutral, EEs will need to get their energy from renewable sources. This means using solar charging stations or connecting your home to a local wind park or installing solar panels in your home.

Wherever your energy comes from, it affects the impact of your emissions on the emission. Currently, in the US, 35.24% of energy comes from natural gas, and 27.52% comes from coal. Alternatively, only 6.86 percent, 6.6 percent and 1.6 percent of energy comes from hydroelectricity, wind and solar energy respectively, meaning that solar is only viable as a source of energy. .

End of life

There is one key question that has erupted over the EV industry since its inception: what to do with lithium ion batteries (LIBs) when they wear out. If you’re not familiar with the idea of ​​a lithium-ion battery, look no further than the smartphone in your pocket. LIB is a type of rechargeable battery that is often used for portable electronic devices and is also used on PCs.

While these batteries are rechargeable, they do not last forever, and eventually their ability to hold a charge will run out. What happens after that is a little complicated. The Guardian said that in the EU, only 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled. Not only do these batteries run the risk of toxic gases if damaged, but essential components such as lithium and cobalt are finite and extraction can lead to water pollution and depletion. (However, it must be recognized that at least part of the reason for the low recycling rate of LIBs is that many old electronics are stacked at the bottom of the drawers).

Because of this low recycling rate, some regulations are being created to motivate battery manufacturers to take more responsibility for their end-of-life processes. In the EU, battery manufacturers must finance the cost of collecting, processing and recycling all the batteries collected. This has even led to some partnerships between manufacturers and recycling companies. Umicore, a battery recycling giant in Europe, has agreed with both Tesla and Toyota to recycle their batteries.

Unfortunately, the problem does not end there. While commercial melting processes can easily recover many metals, such as cobalt and nickel, they cannot recover lithium – it costs extra.

In June 2017, Morgan Stanley did not anticipate lithium recycling over the next decade and there was a risk that there would be insufficient recycling infrastructure when the current battery wave dies. “There’s a difference between being able to do something and make financial sense,” explained Jessica Alsford, head of Morgan Stanley’s global research team.

It seems that finances and infrastructure are not exactly there for full recycling, at least not yet. In the meantime, the answer could be reused. Nissan, for example, partnered with energy management company Eaton to reuse car batteries for home energy storage.

Aceleron, recognized by Forbes as one of the 30 most exciting technology innovations in Europe in 2017, also believes in reusing these batteries. According to the startup, car batteries can have up to 70% of their capacity when they stop being good enough to power electric vehicles, making them ideal for functions like home energy storage. Aceleron has a patented procedure for breaking, testing and repackaging batteries for home use.

It is recalled that technology must be viewed through a critical lens. While HV and its developers have helped reduce emissions, it is important to recognize the weaknesses of this new technology. Only with this constant control will we be able to achieve a more sustainable future.

