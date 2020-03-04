how-tampa-doctors-are-taking-methods-to-assistance-protect-against-unfold-of-covid-19

TAMPA (WFLA) — At Pediatric Well being Treatment Alliance offices in the Bay spot, there is a new plan to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parents are staying asked to keep their kids outdoors till they can be seen by a nurse if they have a cough and fever.

“It’s a new coverage,” Doctor Cynthia Wooden White mentioned. “It’s suggested by the CDC and we just started out it this morning really. So what we are accomplishing to test our greatest from getting the virus, or any of the viruses in general from receiving transmitted, is to use the patient’s vehicle as their ready room.”

In Hillsborough County 1 lady has analyzed favourable for the COVID-19 virus and her sister is presumed to have the virus just after the initially individual traveled to Italy.

Dr. Wood White states it’s a virus that can easily be unfold and they are becoming proactive to protect against the distribute of their virus in between patients in the waiting around room.

“So when they connect with, if their boy or girl has a fever, we’re possessing them verify in on the phone when they get here and then our nurse will go and get them from outside the house and bring the kid specifically into the exam space,” Wooden White stated.

All workers at the office environment are now washing their fingers with cleaning soap and drinking water more frequently.

The Doctor suggests cure of the coronavirus will also be very similar to treatment for the Flu for most sufferers.

“It’s all supportive treatment, except you establish pneumonia and respiratory issues and then a lot of these folks are in the clinic, not only on IV medicine, but on ventilators, just to assist them to breath,” Wooden White explained.

