How technology giant ABB changed its perception in the global food and beverage industry

Agency Inc won the B2C Integrated category at the 2019 Drum Marketing Awards with the Talk To US campaign for ABB Food & Beverage. The agency is now open to participate in the 2020 Awards and highlights the challenges and strategies with which this successful project can be implemented.

The challenge

ABB is a leading global technology company primarily active in the utilities, industry, transportation and infrastructure sectors. You may not have heard of it yet, but there is a possibility that you have used your products directly or indirectly.

ABB wanted to become the global leader in Food & Beverage (F & B). But his reputation was a problem. F&B manufacturers saw ABB more as a supplier to heavy industry. As a result, the awareness of the ABB brand in this sector was relatively low.

The general goals of the campaign were:

● Consistent, clear and uniform communication with the F&B sector;

● Make the ABB brand more relevant and attractive for F&B manufacturers.

Robert Glass, communications manager at ABB Global Food & Beverage, said: “We want to be the first F&B manufacturers to consider when they need automation or solutions.”

The strategy

ABB is a massive company. It operates in hundreds of product and service categories in over 100 countries. This led to fragmented and inconsistent communication with the F&B manufacturers. Instead of speaking with one voice, ABB spoke with multiple voices that set different accents.

In addition, ABB has not addressed the challenges facing F&B manufacturers. What exactly were these challenges?

To keep the overview, we combined Desk Research, a content audit of competitors and telephone interviews with ABB sellers and key account managers from all over the world. In these investigations, we found that the common challenges for F&B production facilities were as follows:

o digital transformation;

o sustainability and traceability;

o food safety;

o energy efficiency;

o Reliability and quality.

These findings became our starting point for the repositioning. We have decided to change ABB’s perception of a pure supplier to a trusted partner. Our research has shown us what ABB needs to talk about. But how can we get F&B manufacturers to see ABB as a competent consultant in these areas?

The answer was ABB’s reputation as a global industry giant. What was previously seen as a weakness – ABB as a heavy industry group – has now become a strength. This gave us the basis for making ABB’s enormous portfolio and know-how suitable for every F&B challenge.

The message was simple: Whatever F&B manufacturers need, ABB can help them find the right solution – from power supply to palletizing.

As soon as we had clarity about the positioning, it became clear: “ABB is the technology partner that drives, automates and digitizes your future”.

The campaign

We have created a slogan that also acts as a call to action: “Talk to us”.

This fits perfectly with ABB’s new position as a trusted advisor. It invites customers to talk to ABB and find a solution that is suitable for them.

The slogan worked well with a series of six headings, each of which spoke for a specific F&B challenge:

o A plant with endless possibilities. Talk to us.

o A plant that is connected to everything. Talk to us.

o A plant that is really sustainable. Talk to us.

o A system that maximizes reliability. Talk to us.

o A system that ensures product integrity. Talk to us.

o A plant that creates security. Talk to us.

This announcement has brought us on the way to increase ABB’s awareness in the F&B area. It made a clear sound in this room. Now we had to create a unique look.

In an area where marketing materials are filled with photos of F&B facilities, we did something different. Using 3D modeling, we created six bespoke hero images from scratch. For each picture, a conveyor belt in the form of a recognizable symbol helped to convey the message quickly (e.g. a cloud for connectivity, a recycling symbol for sustainability). This meant that we could visualize the solutions offered by ABB and map them to the specific F&B challenges that we identified in our research.

The advantage of 3D visualizations is that they were so adaptable. We could use them as bold, clear, memorable static images. And we could also use them as visually stunning animations that we used for concept film, social and digital advertising.

We used an integrated channel mix for the campaign, including:

● video content;

● direct digital touchpoints;

● social;

● events;

● internal and external printing materials;

● PR and trading partner placements.

We knew that the many ABB teams around the world had to get involved in the campaign to be successful in the long run. We have therefore provided ABB with a number of campaign guidelines and a communication plan.

ABB employees have incorporated these materials into the strategic heart of the campaign. We explained the reasons for everything – from the slogan to the hero images to the specific assets – and explained exactly how they can be used for your own marketing efforts to ensure consistency across ABB’s F&B communications.

The results

We started the campaign and F&B customers ate it up. It smashed all the goals set. The business saw double-digit growth and sales targets were exceeded worldwide.

“Agency Inc just kicks my ass. Her approach to understanding customers, combined with her creative machinery, really sets her apart from the other agencies I have worked with. They make my life easier and do it with their professionally managed processes, their fresh creativity and their old-fashioned belief that they keep the customers happy. The results speak for themselves. “- Robert Glass, communications manager at ABB Global Food & Beverage

The project as the winner of the Drum Marketing Awards 2019. To participate in the 2020 event or to find out more, click here.