how-tennessee-football-players-are-faring-at-the-nfl-blend

Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville Feb. 26, 2020

Following acquiring shut out on the invitations to final year’s NFL scouting merge, Tennessee will be perfectly-represented this 7 days in Indianapolis.

The Vols are sending wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings, linebackers Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor as effectively as limited finish Dominick Wooden-Anderson to the function that serves as an chance for NFL scouts, coaches and executives to assess top rated talent forward of the NFL Draft.

The merge started Monday and will conclude Sunday. The draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Taylor reportedly will not likely take part in drills at the mix just after he experienced surgery in January for a worry fracture in his shin.

Callaway, Jennings and Wooden-Anderson are scheduled for Thursday workout routines immediately after a Wednesday bench press. Bituli is scheduled for a Saturday exercise immediately after a Friday bench press.

Here’s how Tennessee gamers have fared at the mix. This story will be up to date with results as the blend unfolds.

Daniel Bituli

Placement: Inside linebacker

Height: six-foot-three Fat: 246

Arms: 34⅜ inches Hands: 9¼ inches Wingspan: six ft, 11⅜ inches

NFL.com prospect quality: five.four (Precedence no cost agent)

Marquez Callaway

Placement: Large receiver

Height: six-foot-1 Fat: 205

Arms: 32⅜ inches Fingers: 9⅜ inches Wingspan: 6 toes, 6⅞ inches

NFL.com prospect quality: 5.88 (Backup/specific teams)

Jauan Jennings

Placement: Vast receiver

Height: six-foot-3 Fat: 215

Arms: 31⅝ inches Palms: 9 inches Wingspan: six toes, 4¼ inches

NFL.com prospect grade: five.69 (Opportunity to make conclude of roster or exercise squad)

Darrell Taylor

Position: Outside linebacker

Top: six-foot-4 Fat: 267

Arms: 33 inches Fingers: 9¾ inches Wingspan: six feet, eight inches

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.16 (Very good backup who could come to be a starter)

Dominick Wooden-Anderson

Position: Restricted stop

Top: six-foot-four Pounds: 261

Arms: 33⅛ inches Hands: 9¾ inches Wingspan: 6 toes, 6⅞ inches

NFL.com prospect quality: 5.19 (Chance to be in an NFL schooling camp)

Blake Toppmeyer covers University of Tennessee football.