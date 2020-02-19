[How Tennessee women are employing their one hundred-year-outdated voting rights to make a variation | Impression]

Shut You will find a new park around downtown at Capitol Look at and it’s named for a outstanding African American Nashville suffragist named Frankie Pierce. The Tennessean

The League of Women Voters celebrated its 100th anniversary in February in Tennessee and throughout the nation.

To celebrate the League of Women of all ages Voters 100th anniversary on Feb. 14, the League of Females Voters of Tennessee joined other Leagues across the nation for a “Women Electrical power the Vote” working day of action.

The League was launched by suffrage leaders to support American women workout their new correct to vote. As Tennesseans, we ought to be proud of our state’s purpose as the 36th and remaining state to approve the 19th modification.

Appropriately, there are and have been many gatherings celebrating Tennessee’s role which includes the League sponsored “72 Steps” by the Nashville Ballet and the impending reenactment of the 1920 handle by African American pioneering social activist J. Frankie Pierce’s to the newly fashioned League of Ladies Voters.

Tennessee’s performed a pivotal purpose

It is particularly fitting in Tennessee, that we joined Leagues throughout the state in demonstrating the electricity of females to attain a much more great democracy.

“Women Ability the Vote” celebrated the League’s 100-year milestone by bringing alongside one another Leagues in additional than 750 communities throughout the country with 1 unified day of motion.

Throughout Tennessee, Leagues celebrated the 100th 12 months milestone by registering voters and encouraging voter engagement – just as they have been performing for 100 yrs.

Participate in civic lifestyle and fill out the Census sort

Whilst we take pleasure in celebrating, the League is centered on producing civic participation less complicated. By way of voter registration and unbiased prospect data, we encourage active participation in the election system.

We also motivate all Tennesseans to participate in the Census. An correct census ensures ideal representation all through legislative redistricting that will form our democracy for at minimum the following ten years.

To help participative authorities, LWV of Tennessee is component of the 50-condition “People Powered Good Maps” effort. This initiative focuses on the adhering to routines:

supporting transparent and accountable legislative redistricting at all concentrations of government

encouraging Congress to go The Voting Legal rights Advancement Act (HR4), which would boost transparency for voters when election parameters — like polling locations and districts — are changed

requesting the Tennessee Normal Assembly’s redistricting committees do their operate in the “sunshine” with open up committee meetings and meaningful option for community enter.

We’re celebrating our historical past by performing for our long term. Our founders obtained the not possible by obtaining the 19th Modification passed 100 a long time in the past.

Today, we honor their struggle by continuing to push our democracy forward so that each individual voter can enjoy a vital function in shaping our nation.

Marion Ott is president of the League of Ladies Voters of Tennessee.

