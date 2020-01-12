How textbooks in two countries offer different perspectives on the same events

Loading...

A new report finds some surprising contrasts between different editions of the same textbooks used in different states.

Inayaysad / Creative Commons

You might think that students who use the same textbook across the country would end up learning the same things. However, according to a new investigation by the New York Times, this is not necessarily the case.

Dana Goldstein compared a total of 8 textbooks that were used for social studies in California and Texas. Goldstein writes: “They are tailored for students in different states, and their content sometimes differs in a way that reflects the deepest differences between the parties of the nation.” – But when this information is displayed in this format, there is a strong contrast.

As might be expected, some of the differences are grave: A California history book by McGraw Hill uses a passage from Julia Alvarez’s novel How the García Girls Lost Accents to Discuss Immigration. A McGraw Hill textbook used in Texas offers a quote from a US border guard. A Texas textbook praises industrialist Andrew Carnegie; A California textbook provides an overview of the environmental heritage of 19th century American industry.

The two states have very different textbook guidelines: The California social studies framework is 842 pages; Texas has all 78 pages. This also affects the textbooks used by students in the individual federal states.

The effects go beyond potential gaps in the education of students from one country or another. Goldstein notes that “teaching materials are not only shadowed by politics, but also help shape a generation of future voters.” Much of American politics is based on history – whether it’s correcting past mistakes or to hear back to common ideals. What happens if these historical references become even more inconsistent than now? We will probably find out in the coming years.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story in the New York Times