How the 49ers and Chiefs compete in the Super Bowl

MIAMI – It has been a while since a Super Bowl has seemed like a game of chance. The one between NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs is a tough match to judge.

The 49ers (15-3) went from choice n ° 2 of the draft last April to the edge of another championship. The Chiefs (14-4) competed for the AFC title last year and fell in overtime.

In 2019, the two teams were dynamic and won a bunch of big games. Now they meet in the larger one.

Here’s how the Chiefs and 49ers compete in the Super Bowl:

WHEN THE CHEFS HAVE THE BALL

It’s not hard to understand how the Chiefs will approach any game. QB Patrick Mahomes (15) will test the defenses with his arm and his reading skills. He has match breakers in WRs Tyreek Hill (10) and Sammy Watkins (14), which means that only one cover on either is a bet. TE Travis Kelce (87) is a first descent machine and an all around clutch artist.

Damien Williams (26) hits the backfield and pulls off two exceptional playoff performances, although Mahomes has often been the main rusher creating as he did in the AFC championship game with a brilliant tap on the sideline for a green light score.

This forces the Niners to obtain an effective pass pass, which they have done almost every week. They will harass Mahomes with a front seven led by rookie Nick Bosa (97), an outside force. DT DeForest Buckner (99) had a big impact, and LB Fred Warner (54) and Kwon Alexander (56), who is finally healthy, are great. Having Deus Ford (55), who was chef last season, strengthens the unit.

They will challenge a good Kansas City offensive line anchored by RT Mitchell Schwartz (71) and LT Eric Fisher (72). But if the O line stays true, San Francisco might have a hard time hedging against the Chiefs’ swift fainting. CB Richard Sherman (25) remains exceptional, even if the rest of secondary school is not at his level.

WHEN THE 49ERS HAVE THE BALL

After seeing the star turn by RB Raheem Mostert (31) against Green Bay, the Chiefs must be wary of what is usually a three-part hasty attack. Tevin Coleman (26), if in good health, and Matt Breida (22) give QB Jimmy Garoppolo options in the backfield, although Mostert is certain to be the main man. They operate behind a veteran line led by LT Joe Staley (74) and RT Mike McGlinchey of second year, and Kyle Juszczyk (44) is the best back in the NFL – as a blocker and receiver.

If the Niners steered the ball effectively, it could open up big spaces for All-Pro TE George Kittle (85), the most dynamic offensive player they have. Kittle is a factor of difference which will oblige the chefs to sometimes use a double blanket. S Tyrann Mathieu (32) will see a lot of Kittle, and S Daniel Sorensen (49), who has had monstrous series, will be in the mix.

Covering WRs Emmanuel Sanders (17), Kendrick Bourne (84) and emerging rookie Deebo Samuel (19), who is not afraid to go in the middle, is another chore that the Chiefs must manage well. This will require significant contributions from Chris Jones (92) and Frank Clark (55) and LBs Anthony Hitchens (53) and Damien Wilson (54).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kansas City has a dangerous kicker in Mecole Hardman (19), one of the fastest players in the NFL. However, the rookie is impatient to return the ball, which can lead to poor decisions. Harrison Butker (7) is a reliable replacement with a good reach. He missed three more points, one less than his field misses. Veteran bettor Dustin Colquitt (2) has been blocked by the Texans for a TD, but is generally reliable.

So does San Francisco PK Robbie Gould (9), in his 15th professional season. He launched a Super Bowl for the Bears in 2007, so this step won’t bother him. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is a simple puppy by comparison, finishing his first season in the NFL. Richie James placed fifth overall in the 49ers’ kick and punt returns, but he’s no breaker like Kansas City.

FRAMING

Kyle Shanahan, in his third year at the helm, took the 49ers to choose the second in the 2019 draft (Bosa was the prize) at their seventh Super Bowl. His versatile attack was solid and the defense of coordinator Robert Saleh at times seemed motionless. The front line is superb and Saleh, like Shanahan, remains aggressive throughout the match. This has been particularly evident in the past two weeks.

Andy Reid lost to the Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2005, and he now has a better team. He has been masterful in his handling of Mahomes and the ploys that make KC’s attack as dangerous as any. He was wise enough to call on an aggressive defensive coordinator after last year’s debacle on this side of the ball cost the Chiefs a blow to the NFL title. It took a while for Steve Spagnuolo’s system to set up, but it looked solid in the second half of the two playoff games. Kansas City must, however, beware of falling behind.

INTANGIBLE

Reid is looking for his first Super Bowl title as head coach, which could be the catalyst for a possible Hall of Fame selection. The Chiefs haven’t won everything in 50 years, and it’s the best team they’ve had in that period. They are more balanced than in previous years, have a good mix of youth and experience and a lot of confidence.

Shanahan has something to prove after the super debacle of the second half of the big game against New England when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the 2016 season. San Francisco is looking for his sixth overall crown era of the Super Bowl, which would be tied for the most. And after having fun on Minnesota and Green Bay, the Niners do not lack confidence.

