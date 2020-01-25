How the Brands were destroyed “Sorry” in 2019

Looking at our latest book The Apology Impulse: How the Business World Was Destroyed and Why We Can’t Stop It, Professor Psychologist Sir Cary Cooper and I analyzed hundreds of corporate apologies from hundreds of brands. We were excited about what a good apology is and why so many great organizations seem unable to provide it.

From United Airlines’ scandal to Zuckerberging’s “Facebook Manager” his way through the Cambridge Analytica controversy, the corporate crash is a constant source of frustration for consumers.

Common to the worst apologies are looted language, victim blaming and a staggering lack of accountability. An odd thing we also noticed was the unusually high volume of public apology towards the end of the year. The public issue seems to be getting stronger as the nights get shorter.

We’ve seen it from the Houston Astros this fall, last fall’s Sofitel hotel chain, NBC hosts Megyn Kelly and Evergreen State University made high profile mea culpas. Last year was Uber, Donna Karan and the launch of Bodega in Silicon Valley, with criticism. Fall seems to be the top apology season.

What are the cooling temperatures and longer nights that seem to make the corporate world so apt?

Well partly it has to do with everything else that happens during the autumn. The big and very obvious danger – which is obvious when you think about corporate apology – in organizations is the attention of consumers. And attention has never been closer to the last months of the year when consumers are planning big markets.

In the weeks before Thanksgiving, JetBlue (offensive Halloween costumes), McDonalds (Sundae Bloody Sundae promotion and “lynching”), British retailer John Lewis (scary Christmas ad) are some of the trademarks found on Twitter after questionable marketing activities.

Black Friday, one of the biggest retail events in the world, is particularly dangerous territory, as this Irish retailer took Justin Trudeau’s approach to launch and this fashion brand had to apologize for some reason. discovered two black models in a photo shoot.

Any time at which signals compete to be observed is a period of high risk. The fall contains two major marketing events and also represents the start of the Christmas push, so brands are advertising more, spending more and hurting more. It’s a simple numbers game.

But what is the role of consumers in this?

Our appetite for corporate humiliation knows no bounds and the fall is a happy hunting season. Viral media prepares the pump, warning us when the first celebrity or brand of the season is criticizing Twitter for a thoughtful outfit or questionable marketing slogan.

Once the word is out that consumers are angry, or angry, or offended, it’s a call to adventure. And consumers love it.