How the celebrity chef’s MAdE group failed

The once powerful restaurant empire of George Calombaris has fallen.

As a long-time judge at Masterchef, the restaurateur was one of the most popular television stars in Australia for years.

George Calombaris ‘restaurant group MAdE Establishment has collapsed into a voluntary administration after an ongoing scandal over workers’ wages. (Good weekend / Kristoffer Paulsen)

But 2019 was a year of horror for the Melbourne-born chef, whose star has been shining brightly since he entered the food scene in his early twenties.

Last year, a humble Calombaris admitted that he had $ 7.8 million in underpaid staff in some of his restaurants, wiping out the glitz of his PR.

He was immediately punished by a West Australian tourism campaign and a chorus of unions calling Channel 10 Masterchef Australia to fire Calombaris.

In the end, after 11 successful seasons, Calombaris and his fellow judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan left the show when the contract negotiations hit the wall.

Yesterday Calombaris confirmed with an Instagram post with five paragraphs to his 430,000 followers the “difficult” news that his MAdE establishment was in administration.

The announcement highlighted Calombaris’ recent activities in the property market.

His multi-million dollar villa in Toorak, southeast Melbourne, was put up for sale last week, and in January the hammer hit his home on the Mornington Peninsula for a million dollars.

For a man who has made a living from breaking down sunken hopes of hope on television, his own business and personal fortune are now being publicly reviewed.

Twelve Calombaris restaurants and pubs will close immediately, including five upscale restaurants and seven Jimmy Grant’s Souvlaki shops. It is assumed that 400 employees are affected. Calombaris’ yo chi business will continue to serve his frozen yogurt.

Radek Sali and George Calombaris pose for a photo at Jimmy Grant in Fitzroy on May 15, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia (Fairfax Media / Paul Jeffers)

Why did George Calombaris’s MAdE restaurant group fail?

The investment firm KordaMentha yesterday confirmed the appointment of Craig Shepard and Leanne Chesser as volunteer administrators of 22 companies in the MAdE Establishment Group.

There were several indications in KordaMentha’s statement of the forces that had brought Calombaris’ business empire to its knees.

All restaurants and venues had seen “declining trade” since the underpayment scandal hit the group.

The expansion of the “on-demand economy” such as UberEats and Deliveroo, which had helped to create difficult trading conditions, was also to blame.

KordaMentha also highlighted the rising costs, fierce competition in the industry, and changing consumer preferences for cheaper mid-range restaurants.

Cash flow is believed to have been a serious problem in the past two years.

Administrator Craig Shepard said a “major renaming” of a number of top-class venues, including the Hellenic Hotel Williamstown (newly launched as Hotel Argentina), the Hellenic Republic Brunswick (recently reopened as the Crofter Dining Room) and The Press Club (newly launched) Born as Elektra). had been unable to turn the business around.

Calombaris’ 500 employees are expected to receive all outstanding wages and pensions.

A first meeting of creditors is planned for next Thursday.

In this photo, taken in 2003, George Calombaris ennobles a gin and tonic jelly with champagne foam. (The Age / Neil Newitt)

“Perfect storm” smashes restaurants

When asked about the fate of the Calombaris Group, Weselbert, head of the Restaurants and Catering Australia (RCA) industry association, said that the Australian food industry was hit by a “perfect storm”.

Droughts, bushfires, corona viruses and travel bans from China – combined with rising rental, gas and electricity prices, food and beverage costs and higher wages – put enormous pressure on the owners.

“It has become almost impossible to run a successful and profitable restaurant business,” said Lambert.

The prices for restaurants have been relatively stagnant in recent years, said Lambert. According to RCA data, the average profit in the industry was 4 to 5 percent.

Did delivery apps eat restaurants alive?

According to the RCA, the profit margins for restaurants have been reduced through delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Menulog.

Many restaurants view tech companies as something malicious but necessary parasites.

A 2019 RCA study found that digital disruptors are hurting the food service by encouraging customers to stay at home and make a profit.

55.5 percent of the restaurants surveyed stated that the fees for the online delivery of food were so high that the platforms could not make a profit. The app companies pay commissions of up to 35 percent of the cost of ordering groceries and charge a delivery fee.

Despite the drop in margins, restaurants are registering with the delivery apps, which have become increasingly popular with customers in recent years.

“Delivery platforms have undoubtedly had a controversial impact on restaurants and I dare say society as a whole,” said a well-known Sydney chef who wanted to remain anonymous.

They said “the entire food system from farm to plate is broken,” but added, “the hotel industry is resilient.”

“Like any other industry, we have mastered many challenges together. Change is the only constant.”

Mr. Lambert of RCA said earlier that there is only one winner between the tech platforms and the restaurants.

“The main streets are quiet and the restaurants in the neighborhood are reaching their limits as the delivery services discourage the bums in the squares.”

However, Lambert told nine.com.au that the grocery apps didn’t make up a large percentage of the industry and only made up $ 2 billion out of a total of $ 50 billion grocery.

Uber Eats told nine.com.au that there was “no comment” on claims that its business model put undue pressure on restaurant retailers.

A Menulog spokesman said: “We do not work with the George Calombaris restaurant group.”

Deliveroo did not respond at the time of publication.