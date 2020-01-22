How the Chamber Debated Indictment Procedures Also on Substance

Tuesday’s debate over impeachment procedures served as a proxy war for the broader arguments that the House and President Trump’s attorneys will make about driving at the heart of the impeachment process.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) forced eleven votes on subpoenas to obtain documents and witness statements at the start of the trial. The gambit that stretched Tuesday’s work until almost 2 a.m. before the GOP Senate could pass a resolution proposed by majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that would delay decisions by subpoena much later in the trial.

Each amendment vote failed, but the exercise allowed House directors to preview the main points they plan to make in their dismissal case. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) broke with the Republicans in favor of a Dem amendment that would have extended the deadlines for tabling certain motions.

During a debate on authorizing a subpoena for State Department documents, Representative Val Demings (D-FL) reminded senators – and the observing American public – who, in the department, was aware of and involved in the pressure campaign in Ukraine, citing the testimony of diplomats who cooperated in the investigation into the removal of the House.

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), a military veteran with a bronze star, argued in favor of assignments of documents to the Department of Defense and the office of management and budget. In doing so, he underscored the national security implications of Trump’s orderly suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

The central role of the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvany, in the implementation of the Ukrainian counterpart meant that representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), while pleading for a summons to testifying to Mulvaney, could relate all the different episodes involving the head of the OMB.

He played a clip of Mulvaney admitting the compromise between aid to investigations and detailed the testimony of various officials who traced the efforts to the most senior member of the White House staff.

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff (D-CA) opposed the resolution of McConnell’s underlying proceedings. His arguments in favor of the summons issued immediately played the double role of explaining the second article of the dismissal of the House, which alleges the obstruction of the Congress, because it detailed the stone wall that the White House made during the investigation into the removal of the Chamber.

Opposition expressed by President Trump’s lawyers to the various subpoena measures was less focused on the specific records and testimony sought. Instead, Trump’s legal team used their time to debate to press their more general complaints about the House’s recall investigation process. Trump’s attorneys have also pivoted in defense of Trump’s conduct that House directors pointed to when pleading for subpoenas. And in turn, the directors of the House set aside time to debate and then refute these defenses.

When Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow argued that aid to Ukraine had finally sunk, Schiff replied that Congress needs to take additional steps to ensure aid ends up in Ukraine because the restraint had lasted so long.

When Deputy White House attorney Mike Purpura said Ukraine never knew of the aid freeze before it was released, Schiff spoke of multiple administrative officials and public reports indicating that Ukraine was aware of the suspension before the first public reports.

By linking the procedural debate to the bottom of their case against the president, those responsible for removing the House raised the proceedings on Tuesday.

Schiff clarified their importance by launching debate on the resolution Tuesday afternoon.

“I believe that the most important decision in this matter is the one you will take today, the most important question is the question that you must answer today: will the President and the American people benefit from a fair trial? “said Schiff.

As night fell in the early hours, tensions intensified and the concentration of arguments deteriorated a little. Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused the President’s legal team of lying and the Senate GOP of helping Trump cover up his crime, provoking an equally spicy response from lawyers from Trump.

The passionate rhetoric was praised by Chief Justice John Roberts, who urged both parties to be more respectful in the rhetoric they use before the Senate.

The whole exchange overshadowed the meticulous case presented by Nadler to summon former national security adviser John Bolton.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone sought to take advantage of the exhaustion of the room while the debate on subpoena spanned several hours. He suggested that the House was wasting time in the Senate with a debate that amounted to disagreement over the “moment” to decide to assign documents to witnesses.

“There will be no time,” said Schiff, arguing that the White House was not going to have a “revelation” about supporting the summonses later in the trial.

“A vote to delay is a vote to deny.”