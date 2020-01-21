How the Congolese Army killed 43 Ghanaian peacekeepers on one of the deadliest United Nations missions

The United Nations (UN) peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 1960 and 1964 are considered one of the deadliest casualties for Frith’s armed forces.

April 28, 1961 is definitely a day that Ghanaians, and not just Congolese, will remember. Ghana, then a four-year independent country, contributed soldiers to the United Nations’ goal of maintaining peace in the Congo.

Patrice Lumumba’s thankless work to fight for Congolese sovereignty from Belgium in 1960 culminated in his murder in January 1961.

No one was held responsible for the brutal murder of Lumumba, who was shot with two of his ministers, Joseph Okito and Maurice Mpolo, after they were arrested.

However, many fingers point to European imperialists who approved the elimination of one of Africa’s bravest politicians and independence heroes. The theory is that if Lumumba had not stopped, it could have derailed Western interests in Africa.

However, the right henchman side of things was handled by the Congolese themselves.

In September 1960, Congolese President Joseph Kasavubu dismissed Lumumba as prime minister. Some say Kasavubu’s move was ordered in a telegram by Belgian Prime Minister Gaston Eyskens.

Lumumba, who did not go down without a fight, also declared Kasavubu removed.

The instability triggered a takeover by the army chief, Colonel Mobutu Sese Seko, who placed Lumumba under house arrest and was guarded by his and the United Nations forces.

Lumumba temporarily escaped arrest, but was subsequently caught. The script hung on the wall for him.

DR Congo was involved in a conflict that the military was deploying against United Nations-backed civilian leadership. This was also linked to ethnic and regional tensions in the country.

In February 1961, the peacekeepers were right in the middle of the action.

In April, Interior Minister Emery Wafwana traveled to Port Francqui, a base for UN soldiers in the northwestern province of Kasai.

In a speech, Wafwana accused the Congolese armed forces of “being anti-Lulua (an ethnic group) and a source of unrest in the ethnic conflict that is shaking northern Kasai,” writes a former deputy commander of the United Nations operation in French Riviera. Ivoire, Brigadier General Benjamin Kusi.

Wafwana was undoubtedly certain of the capabilities of the United Nations and warned that the peacekeeping forces would subdue the Congolese army if it continued in the way it perceived.

The Mobutu-led army has not responded well to these threats. The army accused the UN and accused the international party of partiality.

Just one day after Wafwana’s speech, Mobutu’s army attacked Port Francqui. The crew, which consisted of around 90 Ghanaian men and other members of the peacekeeping service, was unprepared for the attack.

The ready-to-fight Congolese army killed 47 soldiers, including 43 Ghanaians. At that time, it was the deadliest UN peacekeeping mission.

Investigations confirmed that the Congolese army had responded to Wafwana’s speech. However, the Congolese have never officially apologized to Ghana for the damage done.

About six decades later, Ghana’s willingness to participate in peacekeeping efforts has not been affected by the most unfortunate loss of international warfare. The country remains the United Nations’ most popular peacekeeping partner on the continent.

The Congo is also fragile.