How the corona virus reduced the wholesale price of coffee by 30% in a month

The coronavirus has a contagious effect on many aspects of the global economy and affects various markets, including the tourist industry, cinemas and even Canadian mortgage rates.

And it seems that one of the world’s most popular drinks is also not immune to the impact of the virus, because the price of coffee has fallen this month – while the fear of a pandemic has gone in the opposite direction

The wholesale price of arabica coffee beans fell below $ 1 per pound on the New York ICE stock exchange this week, a drop of more than 30 percent from the end of December.

China is a small player in the global coffee industry, but it is a fast-growing market, says Carlos Mera, a commodity analyst at Rabobank. Starbucks and Chinese rival Luckin each have more than 4,000 locations in China, so it was bad news for coffee farmers around the world when the two chains closed many of their Chinese stores last month.

“If people are worried about the virus,” Mera said, “they won’t hang out at coffee shops,” so it makes perfect sense why that sudden lack of demand has helped lower prices.

Long way down

That does not mean that China is the only factor that plays a role.

Part of the coffee problem is that it spent the last part of 2019 on a tear, rising to the highest price in more than two years, at a shy price of $ 1.40 per pound in December. Since then, the price of many assets, including oil, equities and the Canadian dollar, has fallen as investors deposit money in safe havens such as gold, bonds and the US dollar.

Coffee prices have been swept up in that broader flight to safety.

Luckin Coffee has closed most stores in and around Wuhan, China, since the outbreak began. (Jason Lee / Reuters)

The threat of potential pandemics such as coronavirus (2019-nCOV) finding their way around the world tends to hit agricultural products such as coffee, said Aakash Doshi, head of raw materials research at Citibank in New York. He said that even staple crops such as wheat and soybeans had a hit during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

“From a macro perspective, this has generally had a real impact on agricultural products,” he said.

Coffee has been hit along with many other non-essential commodities, he said, not because it is primarily dependent on the Chinese market, but rather because investors are afraid that the global economy will slow down.

Coffee prices can often be volatile in uncertain economic times, and the past few months in the global economy have been anything but certain.

Starbucks has closed about half of its Chinese stores since the outbreak, including those in the Shanghai metro system. (Qilai Shen / Bloomberg)

“The beginning of 2020 was pretty busy with geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and now the corona virus,” says Geordie Wilkes, head of research at London-based Sucden Financial. “There is a lot of risk-off sentiment in those two stories alone that commodity prices will not help.”

Wilkes said he predicts an oversupply of around five million bags of arabica beans in the current harvest year. With prices where they are now, for some producers coffee sells under production costs. It is a situation that is unlikely to last, he said, but concerns about the corona virus and the status of next year’s harvest are definitely “a dark cloud hanging over the market.”

And that cloud is just one of many in the perfect storm that hit the global coffee market in early 2020, Doshi said.

“It seems that the corona virus was the straw that broke the coffee back,” he said, “but some signs of weakness were already coming out.”