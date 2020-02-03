How the Democratic presidential nominee 2020 will be chosen

Even if you grew up watching Schoolhouse Rock! on Saturday morning there is a good chance that the process of choosing a presidential candidate is a bit confusing.

Unfortunately, there is no catchy song or anthropomorphic legislation to explain the differences between a primary and a caucus, but they are an integral part of the upcoming US presidential election.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyeJ55o3El0 (/ embed)

There are differences between how the process works for the Democratic and Republican parties that range from subtle to significant. Since the presumed Republican nominated president will be Donald Trump, let’s focus on the Democrats, who have 11 candidates competing for the party’s nomination on their way to the Iowa caucuses.

Here is a look at how Democrats will choose a representative in the coming months to take on Trump in November.

What exactly are primaries and caucuses?

Primaries and caucuses are the two ways in which registered voters in each of the 50 states – as well as the District of Columbia, US territories and Democrats abroad – determine which candidate they want to represent the party in a presidential election.

Although primary and caucuses serve the same purpose of determining how many delegates a candidate will win in each state or territory (more on this later), each competition has its own unique rules and characteristics.

Caucuses are meetings organized by the party where participants debate the merits of the candidates and choose their preferred candidate. After the first number of votes is cast, voters who support candidates who have earned less than 15 percent – the minimum threshold to earn promised delegates – are free to shift their support to other candidates or go home.

Primaries are structured in the same way as general election, where people vote for their preferred candidate in state elections to determine how many promised delegates each candidate earns.

The rules for primaries and caucuses can vary from state to state, with some limited to registered Democrats and others open to every registered voter. Each state is responsible for determining which system to use, and the majority of states have left the caucuses in favor of primaries.

However, Iowa is particularly proud of its caucuses and status as the first competition in an election year. A good example: the Iowa Cubs, a baseball team from the minor league in Des Moines, briefly became the Iowa Caucuses last August and wore special sweaters and caps to mark the occasion.

A new alternative identity that is the first in the country to vote? The I-Cubs have it. They play like the Caucuses on Friday.

Story: https://t.co/KQteiPDMbl pic.twitter.com/N1Qft2mPNk

– @ MiLB

What are delegated delegates?

Delegates in pledge are assigned to candidates based on the results of primaries and caucuses, and are intended to reflect the number of supporting candidates that the party must be.

The number of delegates assigned to each state is based on a formula that takes into account the number of votes the Democratic nominee received in the previous three presidential elections and the number of votes from the electoral college that was allocated in the upcoming elections, according to The Green Papers, a website that follows the results of the US presidential election.

During the primaries and caucuses, candidates compete for 3,979 dedicated delegates who will vote for them at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee on July 13-16. If a candidate achieves a majority of 1,990 promised delegates or higher, he or she has the necessary support to secure the Democratic nomination at the first vote in Milwaukee.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, left, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett toast after the city was announced to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

In Democratic Party primaries and caucuses, promised delegates are proportionally rewarded. For example, if a state has 100 promised delegates and a candidate wins 60 percent of the votes in caucuses or a primary one, the candidate receives 60 promised delegates who will vote for them at the convention. The minimum percentage that a candidate needs to be eligible for promised delegates is 15.

California has grabbed the most promised delegates at 415, followed by New York (274), Texas (228) and Florida (219) as the only other states with more than 200 delegates.

How long does this process take?

The first caucuses are held in Iowa on February 3, followed by the New Hampshire primary on February 11, the Nevada caucuses on February 22 and the South Carolina primary on February 29.

Then on March 3, 15 primaries and caucuses take place – many of which have a large number of delegates for the taking – on what is known as Super Tuesday (the Democrats Abroad also starts that day and runs until March 10).

Super Tuesday offers competitions in:

Alabama.

Arkansas.

California.

Colorado.

Maine.

Massachusetts.

Minnesota.

North Carolina.

Oklahoma.

Tennessee.

Texas.

Utah.

Vermont.

Virginia.

American Samoa.

Much attention is paid to which candidate from Super Tuesday comes forward with a large proportion of the available 1,357 delegates. However, the primaries and caucuses during the remainder of March are good for 1,091 delegates and include key states such as Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, which should be an important factor in which candidates break out of the group.

The remaining competitions will take place in the coming months until the Democratic National Convention.

When do candidates start dropping out?

Results in Iowa and New Hampshire – the first primary – were good predictors of success or struggle in previous elections, with poor displays that forced some to end their campaigns.

But the large democratic field this year could change that, with more candidates likely to stay until Super Tuesday.

Then there is the issue of delegates. If a candidate falls out of the race after gathering delegates, these delegates may vote at the convention at their discretion. A retiring candidate can, however, endorse another candidate, who essentially transfers the delegates.

What is happening at the Democratic National Convention?

Delegates vote for their respective candidates at the convention and a candidate is determined.

In a major change from the 2016 elections, non-delegates – also known as super-delegates – do not vote for the first vote at the convention. The 770 super-delegates have been elected as democratic office holders – senators, members of Congress, governors, party officials – who are part of the delegation of each state but are not committed to voting based on the outcome of a state nomination competition.

However, if more than one vote is needed to determine a candidate, all delegates vote to determine the party’s choice. This scenario is known as a controversial convention; for each subsequent vote, a majority of the estimated 4,745 total delegates (2,373 or more) are required to win the nomination.

After that there is only campaign against Trump, TV debates and the presidential elections on November 3 – should be fun, right?