How the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reflects society

This past week, Prince Harry and Duchess Megan Markle announced they were stepping down from their royal duties and moving out of the royal family. This showed a kind of disaster that the Crown dislikes, as can be seen by Korona’s spectators. However, this demonstration not only reflects the royal, but also reflects on where society is today.

So far, everything is speculation. No one really knows why the Prince and Duchess pile up and head for a new life, but there are many sensible speculations. It’s no secret that Meghan has received a lot of harassment since her relationship went public. Harassment was only made worse by their marriage and the birth of their son. While many people love Meghan and admire her for her humanitarian efforts, smile and wonderful fashion, others strongly dislike her. Many would argue that this mistaken hatred appears to come from the breed and color of its skin.

Prince Harry has repeatedly urged the public and the paparazzi not to harass him, but nothing seems to work. Afflicted by the same harassment of the paparazzi as his mother, unable to stop, what option does Harry have other than to move away from royal life?

It’s been 22 years since Princess Diana died. How does this kind of harassment happen? Not only is this happening, but with the advent of modern social media it seems to have made things worse. The paparazzi bomb Megan and shout horrible things, but this is nothing compared to the online bullying directed at Duchess. This society is still mourning for Miss Di, but she has learned nothing from her tragic death. Until society learns not to harass public figures, we will lose out to the likes of Harry and Megan.

Prince Harry and Duchess Megan Markle have done many remarkable things. Both have contributed to many humanitarian projects. In addition, they look like great parents and are great with children. Who wouldn’t want Megan and Harry to educate our youth on social issues? Harassment and armed conflict eventually left the public as losers, not Harry and Megan. Meghan has reportedly signed a voice agreement with Disney so they can continue to work and receive many opportunities. In the end, we are lost because we have lost these great royal public figures.

I remember seeing Meghan Markle for the first time in the costume pilot. By the end of the first season, I felt there was something special about her. I looked at her only to be shocked by the little experience she had in her resume. Over time, I heard her talk about her thoughts on various topics and I started to like her more and more. If people could look beyond the color of their skin, they would stop harassing them and appreciate the wonderful things about it.