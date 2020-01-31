How the Dodgers leaving Brooklyn influenced Bernie Sanders’ politics

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is holding an election campaign event. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

In 1957, the Major League Baseball National League voted to allow the Brooklyn Dodgers to move to Los Angeles.

Now, more than six decades later, a Vermont senator is still crazy about it.

Bernie Sanders was born in Brooklyn and was 16 when the Dodgers left town for LA after the 1957 baseball season. To date, the presidential candidate has described departure as “the worst thing that ever happened,” according to the New York Times.

“It was like moving the Brooklyn Bridge to California,” Sanders told The NYT. “How can you move the Brooklyn Bridge to California? I don’t want to tell you that this was the only reason why I developed the policy that I developed. But when I was a child I saw the greed of a certain company. And that impressed me. “

His persistent feelings about the Dodgers leaving for LA are one of the reasons Sanders was so vocal against Major League Baseball’s plan to change the minor league system and break ties with 42 teams.

“If the billion dollar Major League Baseball owners have enough money to pay hundreds of millions in compensation for a superstar ball player, they have damned enough money to pay minor league players a living wage and the closure of To prevent 42 minor league teams. ” Sanders said in a statement this week.

It’s unclear what Sanders thinks about the New York Giants who eventually leave for San Francisco, thanks to the same 1957 vote that the Dodgers used to leave for LA.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the New York Times