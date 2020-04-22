How the Earth will be if we do not address Climate change

Before COVID-19 fell to our planet, governments had two major problems to address: the oil price crisis and the climate change problem. Now that the three conflicts have merged, so will the path. We can rebuild clean and healthy with the trillions of stimulants, transforming from oil refineries to clean up the jobs and industries that create millions of jobs, overcome social inequalities and create a thriving economy.

In our book, The Future of Cutting, we outline the following two things; one where we work to reduce air pollution in the last decade, and the other that we expect to remove below ground, if we fail.

It’s 2050. After reducing smoke emissions registered in 2015, no further efforts have been made to address air pollution. We are coming to a world that will be hotter than 3 degrees in 2100.

The first thing that strikes you is the air.

In many parts of the world, the wind is hot, heavy, and depending on the day, it dominates in the dust of decay. Your eyes are usually watery. Your disease does not seem to disappear. You can no longer go out the front doors and the breeze blows. Alternatively, before opening the doors or windows in the morning, check your phone to see how strong the air conditioning will be. Everything will be fine – sun and space – but you know better. When hurricanes and tropical storms dominate and cough, ozone pollution and severe ozone levels can pose a risk to going out without a special mask (which only some may pay for).

Our world is so hot, the progress that cannot be reversed is beyond our control. We have already passed points, like The Great Melting of the Arctic ice, which tend to reflect the sun. The oceans, forests, plants, trees, and the earth have long been absorbed by half of the carbon dioxide we emit. There are now few remaining forest fires, many of which are either logged in or consumed by wildfires, and the typhoon is destroying the gas to an already heavy state.

In five to 10 years, the abundance of the earth will increase dramatically for mankind. We do not know how far away the inhabitants of Australia, North Africa, and the western United States will be until 2100. Nobody knows what the future holds for their children and grandchildren.

Moisturearin moisture in the air and warmer temperatures over the ocean have led to the absorption of tropical cyclones. Coastal cities in Bangladesh, Mexico, the United States, and elsewhere have suffered severe damage to infrastructure and severe flooding, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions. This is happening with increasing frequency now.

Related Articles

Because many disasters occur simultaneously, it can take weeks or even months for adequate food and water assistance to reach flooded areas. Diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, diarrhea, respiratory disease, and malnutrition are many.

The proliferation of viruses relaxes the old viruses that humans have never known today – and as a result are no longer resistant to. Diseases spread by mosquitoes and insects are common as these species spread in changing environments, spreading to healthy parts of our world, which further overwhelm us. More than that, the public health problem of resistance to drugs is aggravated as population increases in residential areas and temperatures continue to rise.

Every day, due to rising water levels, some parts of the world must move to higher ground. Every day you will see pictures of mothers and babies chasing after them, flooding. Stories tell the story of people who live in houses and water up to their knees because they have nowhere to go, their children are drowsy because of the cracks growing in their beds, insurance companies proclaim bankruptcy survivors without the resources to rebuild their lives.

Those who remain on the coast now must see the end of life in terms of fishing. As the oceans absorb carbon dioxide, the water becomes more acidic and has now become hostile to marine life that until a few countries have banned fishing, even in the waters of the world. Many people insist that the remaining fish should be eaten while they are in the final stages – fact, it is difficult in many parts of the world, and this applies to most of the damage.

As areas have The rising seas, the presence of drought and the tidal waves in the earth created a special fire. The arid regions are dead in extreme intensity, sometimes even weather damage. The wildlife there is a reminder.

Cities like Marrakech and Volgograd are on the verge of becoming desert. Hong Kong, Barcelona, ​​Abu Dhabi, and many others have been drowning in the sea for years, trying to keep migrants out of dry areas.

The hot pain is on the move. If you live in Paris, you tolerate temperatures that rise to 111 ° F (43.8 ° C). This is not the topic of the title trade that would have been 30 years ago. Everyone sits in it, drinking water, and dreaming of a breeze. Lying on the couch, cold water, and towels on your face, trying to relax without sitting on the poor farmers outside the city, despite the abundance of drought and wild grass, still trying to make children. grapes, olives, or soybeans – enjoy life for the rich, not for you.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Try not to think of the 2 billion people who live in the lowest parts of the world, where, over 45 days a year, temperatures rise to 140 ° F (60 ° C) – a place where the human body he cannot afford Outside for more than six hours because he lacks the ability to calm himself. Places like Central India are having difficulty living. For a while people tried to keep up, but when you couldn’t work out, when you could only sleep by 4 p.m. For a couple of hours because that’s the majority of the day, there is nothing you can do but leave. The problem of the high number of refugees to low-income rural areas is suffering from high levels of refugee crisis, national violence, and bloodshed due to water shortages.

Even in some regions of the United States, there are fierce conflicts over water, battles between rich people who intend to pay as much as they want and other people seeking just the right amount of livelihood. The streams of almost all public places are locked, and those in the rooms do not operate with cash. At the federal level, the House of Representatives is in a dilemma over water redistribution: states with less water need what they see as their true share from more states. Government officials have long been drawn to the issue, and over the last month, the Colorado and Rio Grande rivers have deteriorated.

The food that is cultivated varies from month to month, at all times, depending on where you live. More people are hungry than ever. Climate zones have changed, so some new areas have access to agriculture (Alaska, Arctic), while others are dry (Mexico, California). Still others have no problem because of the extreme heat, they have never been hit by floods, wildfires, and storms.

One thing has not changed, though – if you have money, you have a chance. International trade has slowed as countries like China have stopped exporting and are seeking to retain their resources. Disasters and wars are disastrous, cutting off trade routes. Depression of food supply and demand is now forgiving; because of its scarcity, food can now be very expensive. Immigration inequality has never been this kind of or that risky.

As countries have decided to keep wealth and resources within their borders, they are determined to keep people away. Most of the country’s troops now only patrol the border. Lockdown was the point, but it was not completely successful. Depressed people will always find a way.

Since the country began to suffer from the effects of its settlement, migrants have migrated north to the United States from the United States to Mexico and the United States. Some are migrating south to the Chilean and Argentina bastions. The same thing is happening all over Europe and Asia. Some countries are better Samaritans of the world than others, but they still have their borders, lightning, and eyes closed.

Even if you live in high-risk areas such as Canada and Scandinavia, you are still at high risk. Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tsunamis, and blizzards are often on your mind. Depending on where you live, you have a full-blown tornado, an emergency bag in your car, or a six-foot fire truck near your home. Humans were predictors of weather. Only fools shut down their phones at night. In the event of an emergency, you may have a few minutes to respond.

The situation is not going to be possible, but soon the news of the border is becoming more and more difficult for people to endure. Under pressure from public health officials, news organizations have reduced the number of stories dedicated to genocide, slave trade, and the outbreak of refugees. You can’t trust the news. Social media, the long-term negative impact of self-feeding and disaster reporting, is rolled out with the principles of opinion and video programming.

There has been much discussion about the damage to humanity. For many, the only uncertainty is how long we will last, and many other generations will see the sun. Suicide is an obvious manifestation of depression, but there are some indications: a sense of helplessness, an unforgivable guilt, and a sense of anger in the past that do nothing to prevent this unbearable tragedy. .

Received from our FURTHER READING CONTACT: Catching the Climate Crisis by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, Alfred A. Knopf, an indicator of Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright

2020 by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac.

Sign up for TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our full transcripts directly to the mailbox.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.