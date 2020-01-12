How the Houston Texans can do a division round

Loading...

Game day is finally here and the Houston Texans are traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional Championship game as the season approaches.

Even though the Houston Texans managed to overcome the chances and win a street victory in week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs are actually favored by almost 10 points this time, according to The Action Network.

There are a few factors that speak for KC, including the health of great receiver Sammy Watkins, stud defender Chris Jones, and the fact that MVP’s defense plays Patrick Mahomes at full health.

Still, Texan fans will be happy to hear that Speedster Wide Receiver Will Fuller has returned from a three-week groin injury, and cornerback Johnathan Joseph returns to the lineup after addressing hamstring problems.

After Houston barely got past the Buffalo Bills in overtime, they have to regroup and play like the team that showed up in the second half of their wild card victory. The line of attack succumbed to seven sacks against a cruel front 7, and they will face a similar threat in the chief’s defense. Kansas City collected 45 sacks (one more than the bills) in the regular season and features playmakers Jones, Frank Clark and Emmanuel Ogbah.

With different flash packets, Watson needs to work better to find receivers faster. Watson is undoubtedly one of the worst when it comes to holding the ball in your pocket for too long, but he also miraculously manages to play with his legs.

The overtime game, in which he avoided two Bills defenders to score the game-winning field goal, was incredible, but there were many other negative games that emerged for the Houston Texans quarterback before that. If Watson is able to avoid pressure from the Chiefs’ first four players, it is likely due to his ability to put short games on the offensive and gradually wear them down.

In the sixth week of the game, the Texans did not play the cleanest football you can imagine, as Carlos Hyde fumbled out of nowhere in his first match and Watson threw an unusual interception to the newcomer JoeJuan Thornhill.

Thornhill will not play in this game due to an injury at week 17 at the end of the season, but the KC Secondary has significantly improved his performance in the second half of the season. Thanks to the great game of “Honey Badger” tyrant Mathieu, the Chiefs have the eighth pass defense of the NFL with only 221.4 meters per game. The Texans know Mathieu only too well after leaving the team last season, and he will play against his former team with a big chip on his shoulder.

When the Texans were successful, it was mainly due to the time of the property struggle and their ability to keep Mahomes on the sidelines. Houston had one of their better mileage in the game and they managed to hold the ball for 39 minutes and 48 seconds (66.3 percent of the game) thanks to Hydes’ breakout game with the team.

Obviously, Mahomes is leading a high-profile offensive against outstanding playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Damien Williams. Although they played well at times, the Texans’ pass defense was not their strong point this season. It finished 29th overall and was almost 4,300 meters high. The best thing Houston can do is defuse the passing game by putting additional defenses on the field and preventing the Chiefs’ offensive from being on the field at all.

The Texans offensive is all about 4th place. Watson is undoubtedly the Texan’s most valuable player, and he must end an MVP-like day to keep his playoff dreams alive.

Despite being struck and injured the week before, Watson actually completed 80 percent of his passports and put together one of the most efficient passes in playoff history. According to Zebra Technologies statistics for the next generation, Watson’s average in the second half was 10.0 air meters per pass, as opposed to just 4.6 in the first half. It is obvious that the offensive will thrive with the deep ball because of its ability as the team ventilates it and takes more risks.

Although DeAndre Hopkins was held unchecked in the first half, he exploded for six catches and 90 yards in the second half, further demonstrating how valuable he is to the success of the offense. Fuller’s return is huge for the passing game, as ESPN statistics indicate that Watson’s QBR jumps from 64.4 to 77.3 when he’s on the field.

Not surprisingly, the only quarterback in the league with a QBR similar to Watson (with Fuller) is Mahomes, who also has a 77.3 QBR. “The Andy Reid Offense” works wonders with the defending MVP, who has the strongest talent in the NFL and is the league’s fastest recipient by a mile. Despite not throwing 50 touchdowns or 5,000 yards this year, Mahomes has consolidated his position as one of the top three players in his position.

The only real weakness of the Chiefs team is the quick defense, which is deceptive due to the high sacks. They are well below average and allow opposing teams 4.9 yards per carry, which has proven to be their true Achilles’ heel in their four defeats this year.

Statistically speaking, the Texans were able to let the ball run with every game and still accept the first defeats on each trip to lower the clock, keep Mahomes on the sidelines and wear down the chiefs as a whole.

Of course, that won’t be the case, but in the event of a high-speed start, Texans will have to use Duke Johnson much more than in their last matchup.

While the Texans are technically 9.5 outsiders, they currently have the whole dynamic of the world. One thing that works against them is the fact that no team in NFL history has ever defeated the Chiefs in Arrowhead twice in the same season, but there’s a premiere for everything.

My keys to the game are that I start offensive early on, set up the running game, but mess the game up by throwing the action down first and letting Watson work as a runner too.

In defense, the Texans must throw a couple of lightning packs on the game board to get Mahomes to the ground and eliminate the light passes that injured them last time. Damien Williams and Darrell Williams are both deadly in the open, especially when the focus is on Hill Downfield and Kelce in the middle.

Regarding my official point predictions, I will say that a shootout is necessary to overthrow this offensive juggernaut.

The sixth week win ended in 31-24, but this could be a 35- or 40-point affair to advance to the AFC championship game. The Texans cannot be satisfied with field goals or cannot afford to go into a big deficit early on. So if the offensive gets going, the game will likely be 35:31 against Houston.

Next: 4 keys to success for the Texans in the division round

Regardless of the end result, Watson vs. Mahomes Part II will be one of the most entertaining games of the season and is almost certainly the next great QB matchup of the decade.