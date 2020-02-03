How the Iowa Caucuses differ from previous years

For every Iowa caucus and district, a candidate wants 15 percent of the room’s support to make it viable.

It looks a little different this year.

This threshold still exists. However, if someone joins a viable group in the first round, they are locked up.

This is different than in previous years when they could be made to throw support behind someone else.

Drake University political science professor Rachel Paine Caufield said she was curious to see if this could create a large, unattached group that makes campaign activists even more important.

“In initial preference group building, those who create enthusiasm in the room and get people to come to your group in the first place, right?” Said Paine Caufield. “But also during the realignment – if a group is not viable, they have the opportunity to realign themselves and to join a group of other candidates.”

This year we also get raw votes from the first and last round, which the campaigns could count as a success regardless of their feasibility.

