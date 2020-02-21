[how-the-leading-league-desk-could-improve-this-weekend-with-chelsea,-tottenham-and-sheffield-united-vying-for-champions-league-spot-and-arsenal-in-threat]

The staggered wintertime crack has occur to an stop and we are back again with a total enhance of Leading League games with some cracking fixtures across the weekend.

talkSPORT’s Gameday is the place you can pay attention reside to arguably the two most enticing matches on Saturday.

Getty Photographs – Getty Jose Mourinho can leapfrog aged facet Chelsea on Saturday

It is fourth from fifth as Chelsea acquire on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge at 12.30pm in the fight for the Champions League sites.

The 5.30pm sport sees Leicester and Person City struggle it out at the King Power stadium.

With Southampton vs Aston Villa sandwiched in between to make for a mouth-watering day of football.

There could be loads of motion in the table as the struggle for that ultimate Champions League place hots up as well as the race to stay away from relegation.

With the support of sportsvisualized.com, we consider a seem at how the Leading League table could improve about the weekend.

Jamie O’Hara defends Jose Mourinho immediately after Tony Cascarino stated contemporary soccer was ‘leaving him behind’

20. Norwich

Best feasible posture: 20th

Least expensive feasible position: 20th

19. Watford

Optimum doable situation: 15th

Most affordable achievable placement: 19th

18. West Ham

Maximum doable placement: 15th

Cheapest feasible place: 19th

Getty Photos – Getty West Ham are fighting for Leading League survival

17. Aston Villa

Maximum doable position: 15th

Lowest attainable place: 19th

16. Bournemouth

Optimum feasible situation: 15th

Cheapest probable place: 19th

15. Brighton

Optimum attainable place: 14th

Most affordable probable situation: 19th

14. Crystal Palace

Highest achievable situation: 12th

Most affordable doable posture: 15th

Getty Photographs – Getty Crystal Palace could go as higher as 12th

13. Newcastle

Optimum achievable situation: 10th

Cheapest doable situation: 14th

12. Southampton

Greatest achievable posture: 10th

Most affordable attainable position: 14th

11. Burnley

Optimum feasible placement: eighth

Lowest feasible posture: 13th

10. Arsenal

Optimum feasible placement: eighth

Least expensive attainable situation: 13th

9. Everton

Greatest feasible position: sixth

Most affordable attainable position: 11th

eight. Wolves

Best achievable posture: 6th

Lowest doable placement: 11th

7. Manchester United

Highest doable situation: fifth

Most affordable feasible place: 9th

six. Sheffield United

Best possible position: 4th

Lowest possible placement: 9th

AFP or licensors Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United could move into the Champions League places

5. Tottenham

Optimum feasible situation: 4th

Lowest doable posture: seventh

four. Chelsea

Greatest achievable situation: 4th

Lowest possible posture: seventh

3. Leicester

Highest attainable placement: 3rd

Least expensive possible place: third

two. Gentleman City

Greatest feasible place: 2nd

Most affordable possible posture: 2nd

one. Liverpool

Optimum attainable place: 1st

Lowest doable placement: 1st

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we carry you 3 live Premier League commentaries throughout our network, like Chelsea vs Tottenham at 12: 30pm