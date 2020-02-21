[how-the-leading-league-desk-could-improve-this-weekend-with-chelsea,-tottenham-and-sheffield-united-vying-for-champions-league-spot-and-arsenal-in-threat]

The staggered wintertime crack has occur to an stop and we are back again with a total enhance of Leading League games with some cracking fixtures across the weekend.
talkSPORT’s Gameday is the place you can pay attention reside to arguably the two most enticing matches on Saturday.
It is fourth from fifth as Chelsea acquire on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge at 12.30pm in the fight for the Champions League sites.
The 5.30pm sport sees Leicester and Person City struggle it out at the King Power stadium.
With Southampton vs Aston Villa sandwiched in between to make for a mouth-watering day of football.
There could be loads of motion in the table as the struggle for that ultimate Champions League place hots up as well as the race to stay away from relegation.
With the support of sportsvisualized.com, we consider a seem at how the Leading League table could improve about the weekend.
Jamie O’Hara defends Jose Mourinho immediately after Tony Cascarino stated contemporary soccer was ‘leaving him behind’
20. Norwich
Best feasible posture: 20th
Least expensive feasible position: 20th
19. Watford
Optimum doable situation: 15th
Most affordable achievable placement: 19th
18. West Ham
Maximum doable placement: 15th
Cheapest feasible place: 19th
17. Aston Villa
Maximum doable position: 15th
Lowest attainable place: 19th
16. Bournemouth
Optimum feasible situation: 15th
Cheapest probable place: 19th
15. Brighton
Optimum attainable place: 14th
Most affordable probable situation: 19th
14. Crystal Palace
Highest achievable situation: 12th
Most affordable doable posture: 15th
13. Newcastle
Optimum achievable situation: 10th
Cheapest doable situation: 14th
12. Southampton
Greatest achievable posture: 10th
Most affordable attainable position: 14th
11. Burnley
Optimum feasible placement: eighth
Lowest feasible posture: 13th
High PRAISE
Saka earns comparisons with Arsenal and Gentleman United legends from Van Persie
most effective xi
How Chelsea and Tottenham ought to appear with dropped ace returning and a new striker
flashback
‘Disgrace’ and ‘small club’ – what Mourinho claimed about Spurs at Chelsea
Classy
Klopp’s touching letter to United enthusiast, 10, who asked him to ‘stop Liverpool winning’
Selections
Sterling tells Spanish press he is ‘open to challenges’ amid True Madrid rumours
encounter-off
Why Lampard vs Mourinho is just like Fury vs Wilder
Intention HERO
‘Ibrox child, amazing’ – Hagi reacts to Rangers’ unbelievable Europa League comeback
nonsense
‘Mourinho still left behind? He’s nonetheless a person of the greats’ – O’Hara hits back again at promises
10. Arsenal
Optimum feasible placement: eighth
Least expensive attainable situation: 13th
9. Everton
Greatest feasible position: sixth
Most affordable attainable position: 11th
eight. Wolves
Best achievable posture: 6th
Lowest doable placement: 11th
7. Manchester United
Highest doable situation: fifth
Most affordable feasible place: 9th
six. Sheffield United
Best possible position: 4th
Lowest possible placement: 9th
5. Tottenham
Optimum feasible situation: 4th
Lowest doable posture: seventh
four. Chelsea
Greatest achievable situation: 4th
Lowest possible posture: seventh
3. Leicester
Highest attainable placement: 3rd
Least expensive possible place: third
two. Gentleman City
Greatest feasible place: 2nd
Most affordable possible posture: 2nd
one. Liverpool
Optimum attainable place: 1st
Lowest doable placement: 1st
Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we carry you 3 live Premier League commentaries throughout our network, like Chelsea vs Tottenham at 12: 30pm