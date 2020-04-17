How the legends surrounding bat soup came to represent our collective fear and confusion in COVID-19

Object Lessons for a Pandemic is a new series that looks at the COVID-19 pandemic through the history and meaning of things around it – all the strange, ordinary and important things that made us think of something new and unexpected ways. From everyday household items to inventions that became indispensable, these are things COVID-19 will remember.

The myth that coronavirus-induced bat soup is quickly defended.

Illustration by Miranda McGuire

At the very end of the movie Contagion, a flash-back to “day zero” reveals the source of the deadly disease that is turning into a catastrophic global pandemic: An infected bat accidentally distributes its food to a pig, killed and a casino in Macau was served, with the head chef shaking hands with Gwyneth Paltrow. For a long time, in the early days of its onset and spread, it seemed that the novel coronavirus appeared under similar circumstances.

We heard about live animals in the “wet market” in Wuhan. We heard about Chinese food safety standards and bred disease market conditions. And we heard about “bat soup,” a delicacy that seems to be responsible for the cause of COVID-19.

The myth that coronavirus-induced bat soup is quickly defended. In January, when most of the virus seemed to be a Chinese problem, Foreign Policy ran an article under the title “Bat Soup Did Not Cause the Wuhan Virus.” The story criticized a fake viral video showing a Chinese woman eating a bat with chopsticks in Wuhan, and where it was pointed out that, although bats may be related to COVID-19, there is no reason to believe that “chowing down the creatures of the night is involved” in its creation or spread.

The earliest victims had no contact with the Wuhan market that had previously been considered a center of disease. Bat is also unlikely to be eaten in Wuhan; the viral video is actually set in Palau. As Dr. said. Syra Madad at Business Insider, the idea that COVID is derived from bat broth “is completely incorrect.”

And yet, the ill-fated “bat soup” article has proven strange, and by the end of March, references to Chinese culinary practices have become widely available in the news and among public figures, including Republican senator John Cornyn, of Texas, said at a press conference that “China is to blame” for the coronavirus pandemic because of “a culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and stuff like this.” The American president, meanwhile, continues to refer to COVID as “the Chinese virus,” reluctantly refusing to remove rhetoric despite advice from the World Health Organization and others. WHO advises against identifying diseases by nationality, in an effort to “reduce unnecessary negative impact” on a nation and its people. In a recent address, Donald Trump kept telling journalists that, simply, “it’s not racist.”

In many ways, the myth of bat soup represents the collective fear, confusion and panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic since it first appeared last year. The outbreak of the disease has been shrouded in mystery and disinform from the beginning, making it difficult to appreciate the scale of the threat and it is all too easy to look elsewhere to assign blame.

One of the most serious dangers of COVID-19 is that we will come out on the other side of this crisis that is more feared and hostile to other countries, and that “foreign disease” will be the watchword for a new population movement that built around isolation. When all this is done, can we remember that bat soup is nothing more than a myth that is absurd? Or will the lie be a symbol that affects popular imagination?