The construction of the world’s first underground train network right here under our feet in London can never be underestimated.

It was a phenomenal achievement, a brilliant work of genius at a time when big ideas made huge differences in people’s lives.

The London Underground has revolutionized city life, allowing the capital to expand at an enormous rate and to connect people from surrounding areas to the financial center.

Today, more than 2 million Londoners use the Tube every day, a nod to its illustrious success if it needed one.

It is very easy to forget while waiting for your train to remember appreciating how well you really got there.

(Image: City of Westminster Archives)

In some places on the metro, you’re about 190 feet below the surface and you don’t even need a snorkel.

It’s amazing.

How many brainstorming sessions were necessary, how many plans were torn apart, how many sleepless nights were endured so that the capital could have its emblematic London Underground?

The first proposals for the idea of ​​trains traveling underground came in the 1830s and in 1854 the Metropolitan Railway was allowed to go ahead with the idea.

The problem was that no one had ever done anything like this before, it wasn’t just about grabbing shovels and starting to dig.

There were risks such as the collapse of tunnels, the collapse of existing roads and buildings and the fact that the trains would, of course, be powered by steam – the electric trains were still more than two decades away.

It was decided that the mechanics and engineering should be meticulously tested to ensure the proper functioning of the entire system before it was put into practice in London.

It was crucial that the location used for testing had similar geological properties in London – and it was at this point that the owners came across the village of Kibblesworth in Tyne and Wear.

The main street in Kibblestown, Tyne and Wear

(Image: Peter standing)

In 1855, a short test tunnel was built in the north-east of England, more than 270 miles from the streets of London.

For two whole years, the village of Kibblesworth has been the guinea pig in the development of the first underground train and tunnel.

The work undertaken at Kibblesworth meant in January 1863 that the first underground road could open between Paddington and Farringdon

The first trains used wooden gas-ignition cars transported by steam locomotives, and it was a resounding success, with 38,000 passengers traveling on the metro on opening day.

From there the metro has grown and grown over the decades to where we find it today and a lot of thanks must go to the small village of Kibblestown in Tyne and Wear.

