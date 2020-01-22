How the new Ikea store will help transform Hammersmith

The arrival of a new Ikea in downtown Hammersmith will “rejuvenate” the area, said a senior adviser.

Hammersmith and Fulham’s chief executive Stephen Cowan welcomed news of the opening of Ikea at Kings Mall in the spring of 2021.

This is due to the fact that the parent company of the Swedish retailer of household goods and furnishings, Ingka Group, bought Kings Mall from Schroders Plc.

Ingka has pledged to invest £ 170 million to improve King Street, although the sum includes the still unknown value of the land sale

“We are very pleased that Hammersmith will benefit from the creation of the first IKEA urban store in Great Britain,” said Cowan.

“The new Ingka Center will help rejuvenate King Street and improve our neighborhood for all of our residents and local businesses.”

“We are delighted to benefit from this huge investment.”

He continued, “(We) look forward to working with the Ingka centers, our residents and the wider community to offer something truly special here.”

The new store marks a change in strategy for Ikea as it will be the company’s first outlet in the city center in the UK.

Kings Mall in Hammersmith was purchased by Ikea

Peter Jelkeby, Ikea’s Director of Sustainability, said, “People have been looking forward to seeing our affordable line up and accessing our home life expertise on the main street for quite some time, so we are thrilled to introduce a unique Ikea store to the vibrant local community of Hammersmith and London.

Elsewhere in the city center, Hammersmith and Fulham Council is moving forward with plans to regenerate Hammersmith City Hall, just along King Street.

The major development will also include a new cinema, offices, apartments, restaurants and commercial spaces.

Lidl confirmed last year that it opened a branch at Kings Mall in July 2020.

