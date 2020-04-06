How The Night Host plays a Key Role in Keeping Us Sane

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Does the experience sound familiar: You try to set up teleconference and you can see other people, but you can’t get audio to work. Or only one of you can hear the other. In the end, even though this worked out well yesterday, you finally took your phone to make the conversation happen.

That’s what happened then Stephen Colbert try to get it Daniel Radcliffe on Tuesday for what The Late Show has become at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic at home.

As in, the host is home, the crew is home and the guest is home.

But it was a situation where all the hosts last night found themselves in the midst of this ongoing crisis that left millions of people out of work, others risking their health to appear for work and the most fortunate of all groups. do their work from home.

Whether you’ve never missed an episode (or the clip the next day) of your favorite show or you can only handle today’s politics filtered through comedy lenses, late-night TV has been a staple of pop culture for more than half a century.

Nowadays there are more options than ever before, and it’s not always possible to compete with them every day, but we always use the options to serve us. Kind of like sports is always there for us.

Sigh.

However, at present most of the entertainment world is at a standstill due to the highly contagious novel coronavirus threat. Athletes and nightclubs are certainly trying to make their trade in the arena and studio empty, but that is a short-term attempt before professional sports and mass gatherings of any kind have closed.

So it is most comforting to know that ordinary people come out and be funny, creative, informative, warm and charming in front of a live studio audience from afar, whether from a New York cottage, a Manhattan apartment or a Los Angeles mansion with a wood-burning pizza oven.

Most late-night shows return to their respective networks with new episodes last week following a brief riot that was previously scheduled for some and due to pandemics for others (especially Andy Cohen, which has been recovered from COVID-19) – a necessary remodeling, as it turns out, to revamp and reflect on this new format. (The Late Late Show With James Corden is tonight, though Corden hosts a CF special home of his own studio assembled quickly in the garage.)

“She was at your house every night, very much welcome,” knocked out Jimmy Kimmel Live From Home, which featured Kimmel managing regular tomfoolery and celebrity interviews from her home.

Now we have a monologue delivered into the void without laughing at the audience to bring us together in the mood (as John Oliver said on This Week Tonight, when he was approached in front of a white wall in an undisclosed location in New York, he began his career in England where he was used to a joke filled with silence); audio that doesn’t always match the lips that move on the screen; homemade signs; and spouses and children serving as handmade and makeup artists.

In turn, those moments have made it impossible for some of the usual shows with the obvious set and smooth production parameters. (Although Colbert had sworn in one night to make sure the CBS filter didn’t sleep on the switch — and they didn’t.)

For example, after they get the audio compiled, Radcliffe showcases LEGO’s fully-built Jurassic Park entrance, complete with T-Rex lurking behind the door. Jesse Eisenberg talk with Conan O’Brien from an RV in Kansas. Jimmy Fallon was careful with his wife for a walk and, a few nights later, was accompanying her dog.

Lady Gaga was supposed to break the news with Fallon on Wednesday, but when he took her to the phone, he asked if he would mind getting through their FaceTime chat on Friday. Then he called back and said Monday would actually be better for him.

None of this is normal — in fact, most of it is weird — but it’s nice to have something going on as usual, even if the product is literally finished.

Most comfortably, their host personalities were still shining, and Fallon, with his children playing video games in the background next to the closed-door slide; Colbert with his cocktail in front of the bookshelf; and Cohen with his ball club disco club is an organic branch of their usual performance personas.

Samantha Bee, captures Full Frontal in the jungle outside her home in New York where she chairs a husband / cameraman Jason Jones and her three children, still annoyed to see polished from head to toe (funny how that works), while not shaved Trevor Noah took advantage of her hotel dress code when she had video-chat with her reporters and guests at a request such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Government of California. Gavin Newsom on The Daily Distancing Social Show.

Colbert started in at least half the top of the suit and tie (even when he was shooting only monologues online from the bathtub) before switching to a more casual button down and both blazers. Jon Batiste was playing The Late Show in and out of his bathrobe (but still one of the most well-dressed men on TV). Kimmel puts the button down, but may stop combing her hair. Dan Seth Meyers, true to form, looks like the best dressed man in the writer’s room – as you would expect when you interviewed Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But even when they were dressed, calling her never took much work.

“We need to write, produce and record everything earlier today because, since everyone is home, the post-work process is longer,” Daily Show executive producer Jen Flanz told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Instead of watching the final editions in the control room or the editing bay,” he explains, “we’re filtering out the edits on FaceTime organized into the home computer editor’s screen. It’s very janky, but it works.”

That’s right. The format may not last forever (Fallon doesn’t climb the wall anymore, but he does climb the tree) and there is fine air to the proceedings, no matter how delicious Ryan Reynoldscannot help, even from the point of view of the camera in question, or how funny and charming Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Kimmel) Tina Fey (Tonight Show) and Amy Poehler (Late night) is in any case.

But what we see night after night is a group of dedicated people who make it a success to put on a show, set aside their own anxieties for hours so they can ease ourselves.

Anxiety and fear are a few of the things that are not so long now.

(E !, Bravo and NBC are all NBCUniversal family members.)