How the novelist Michael Chabon came to Jean-Luc Picard

Not long after it became known that Patrick Stewart will return to his icon as Jean-Luc Picard in the new series Star Trek: PicardPotential viewers got another piece of news about the show: the celebrated novelist Michael Chabon would be the show runner.

Chabon’s involvement in the show is not a big shock to anyone who has pursued his writing career: he has spoken and written about his love of genre work and some of his novels, including The Yiddish Police Union. Summerland and rover – contain science fiction or fantasy elements.

In an interview with Alan Sepinwall for Rolling StoneChabon spoke about the process that led him to this point in his career. He talks about being a little lukewarm Star Trek: The Next Generation first, but from the beginning impressed by the appearances of Stewart and Brent Spiner.

“I was enough of a nerd to take care of Patrick dune As Gurney Halleck and I somehow kept an eye on him and I found it really interesting that they had brought someone like this with them Star Trek,“he said.” Picard was one of the places I tried to go to the show the quickest. “

Chabon notes that too Star Trek: The Next Generation played a role in his marriage. “I met Ayelet [Waldman], my wife, in 1992 when the show ended and one of the things we did together was to sit down and watch TNG every week,” he said to Sepinwall. “She got it at that point too.”

As a long-time viewer of the series, Chabon spoke to the actors he first saw years ago how they played these characters to say words he had written. “The first few times I was allowed to watch Patrick speak dialogues that I wrote for him and Brent, there was hair on my neck,” he said.

And this is just the beginning of Chabon’s work for television, as he is supposed to act as a showrunner for a top-class adaptation of his own novel The amazing adventures of Kavalier & Clay, When it comes to reviving loved characters, translating his own work onto the canvas, Chabon seems to have found a way … to do it that way.

